The photographer who took these pics has been killed in Afghanistan

Pulitzer-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed in Afghanistan’s Kandahar while covering the clash between Afghan forces and Taliban’s forces to reclaim a border crossing with Pakistan. The award-winning photographer, who was working for Reuters, is known for extensively covering a range of issues across the world. Some of his notable work came from coverage of the COVID-19 devastation in India, Delhi riots, Rohingya refugee crisis, Hong Kong protests, and Nepal earthquake.
Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay said, “Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Seddiqi in Kandahar last night. The Indian Journalist & winner of Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces. I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters.”
Siddiqui, who was very active on social media, shared the latest updates of his work. His last tweets, posted on July 13, shed light on the Afghan forces’ mission in Kandahar. According to his tweets, Siddiqui tagged along with Afghan Special Forces to document a combat mission.
“The objective was to extract a wounded policeman trapped by Taliban insurgents on the outskirts of Kandahar city for the last 18 hours. The particular district is contested between the government and the Taliban,” he said in a tweet, posted along with a series of photographs from the mission. Rocket propelled grenades and other heavy weapons were used by the Taliban to attack the convoy. “The Humvee in which I was travelling with other special forces was also targeted by at least 3 RPG rounds and other weapons. I was lucky to be safe and capture the visual of one of the rockets hitting the armour plate overhead,” he said.
In the last update about the mission, Siddiqui said that he got a 15 minute break after 15 hours of back-to-back missions.
Some of Siddiqui’s memorable works include the burning funeral pyres photo from a cremation ground, which received a lot of backlash too, the migrant father walking with his son on his shoulders, Rambhakt Gopal brandishing a gun outside Jamia during the Delhi riot protest, and more.
As news of his death surfaced, netizens and the media community took to social media to offer their condolences.
Also read: Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today