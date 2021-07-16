This restaurant serves world's most expensive French fries for Rs 15k per portion

When thinking of expensive food items, French fries aren't the first thing that comes to mind. The potato-based snack is generally seen as being light on the pocket and as an accompaniment to a burger or a sandwich. But a restaurant in the United States is now redefining the potato-based snack. This eatery, Serendipity3, that serves the world's most expensive French fries, has found a place in the Guinness World Records too. The French fries they offer cost Rs 15,000 (approx.) per portion. The official name of the cheesy French fries on offer is Creme de la Creme Pomme Frites.

As per a report on the Guinness World Records' official website, "Valued at $200 USD, Creative Chef, Joe Calderone, and Corporate Executive Chef, Fredrick Schoen-Kiewert, whipped up the new food item to provide guests with a unique and delicious French fry experience."

On the occasion of National French Fry Day, Guinness World Records through their Instagram handle shared a video on how the world's most expensive French fries are made.

Creme de la Creme Pomme Frites are made with upstate Chipperbeck potatoes, Dom Perignon Champagne and J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, Guerande truffle salt, Urbani summer truffle oil and topped with shaved Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello, according to an Instagram post by Serendipity3.

Chef Joe Calderone, Creative Director of Serendipity3, told Guinness World Records, "We are so honoured to be recognized by Guinness World Records for our creation of the world's most expensive French fries, the Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites, and look forward to creating even more over-the-top recipes in the future."

The fast-food restaurant is no stranger to creating such world records. Before the French fries, Serendipity3 had created the world's most expensive milkshake, dessert and sandwich.

