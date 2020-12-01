World AIDS Day 2020: See significance, theme, quotes

World AIDS day is celebrated on December 1 every year since 1988. On this day, people across the globe unite to combat the stigma around AIDS, come out in support of those living with the disease and commemorate those who have succumbed.

Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) is a deadly health condition caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). This virus attacks the patient's immune system and reduces their immunity to combat diseases. AIDS is the final stage of a person who has contracted HIV. With proper medical care, however, a person can lead a healthy life while being HIV positive, without reaching the AIDS stage.

The theme of this year's World AIDS day is "Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic: Resilience and Impact".

Here are some quotes to share on this World AIDS day

"HIV does not make people dangerous to know, so you can shake their hands and give them a hug: Heaven knows they need it."- Princess Diana

"It is bad enough that people are dying of AIDS but no one should die of ignorance."- Elizabeth Taylor

"I'm a firm believer that education is the most efficient tool we have to make people aware and make our children aware and to protect them from the scourge of the century, which is AIDS."- Shakira

"Give a child love, laughter and peace- not AIDS."- Nelson Mandela

"Never, never, never give up." - Winston Churchill

"Stigma hurts. Because of AIDS, children bullied, isolated and shut out of school. They are missing out on medicines. Children are missing your love, care and protection. Join me. And become a stigma buster. Unite for children, unite against AIDS."- Jackie Chan

"AIDS itself is subject to incredible stigma." - Bill Gates

"You can't get AIDS from a hug or a handshake or a meal with a friend."- Magic Johnson

"One of the best ways to fight stigma and empower HIV-positive people is by speaking out openly and honestly about who we are and what we experience."- Alex Garner, HIV activist

"AIDS today is not a death sentence. It can be treated as a chronic illness, or a chronic disease."- Yusuf Hamied

