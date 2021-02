Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, February 1, revoked AD (antidumping duty) and CVD (Countervailing duty) on certain steel products and reduced duties on copper scrap from 5% to 2.5%.

Proposing to review over 400 old exemptions in customs this year, FM Sitharaman also announced the cutting of basic customs duty on nylon chips and nylon fibre. She added that the new customs duty structure by October 1, 2021.(This is a developing policy. Stay tuned for more details.)