Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen, Zeal Aqua & Mukka: Aquaculture stocks rallied up to 12% today; here' why

Shares of Seafood and animal feed related stocks surged sharply to the tune of up to 12 per cent on Saturday's special trading session after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget 2025 speech announced an enabling framework to support the aquaculture sector.



The FM mentioned that India stands as the second largest player in fisheries & aquaculture arena. The seafood exports are valued at Rs 60,000 crore with a lot more potential seen in the sector. "To unlock the untapped potential of the marine sector, the government will bring an enabling framework for sustainable harnessing of fisheries from Indian exclusive special economic zones (SEZs) with a special focus on Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands," said Sitharaman in Parliament.



Mukka Protiens Ltd led the gainers as the stock rallied more than 12.24 per cent to Rs 41.08 during Saturday's trade, with a total market capitalization of close to Rs 1,200 crore. The stock had settled at Rs 36.60 in Friday's session. Listed in March 2024, Mukka Proteins shares are still 55 per cent above its IPO price of Rs 28 apiece.



Microcap seafood company Zeal Aqua Ltd shares soared nearly 10 per cent to Rs 13.70 on Saturday. The total market cap of the company stood close to Rs 170 crore. Apex Frozen Foods Ltd advanced more than 7.75 per cent to Rs 270 during the day, with a total valuation of close to Rs 850 crore.



Shares of Avanti Feeds Ltd soared more than 7.7 per cent to Rs 762 on Saturday, with its total capitalization rising above Rs 10,000 crore. Godrej Agrovet Ltd rallied over 7.35 per cent to Rs 782 during the day, with a total valuation close to Rs 15,000 crore. Coastal Corporation Ltd jumped about 4.75 per cent to Rs 251.45 during the session.