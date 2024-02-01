Budget 2024: 'Fighter that tames Animal of recession,' say Harsh Goenka, Anand Mahindra, other India Inc. leaders

Union Budget 2024: The Interim Budget, tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the new Parliament on Thursday, got a thumbs up from India Inc. leaders. RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, Biocon Ltd Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla and Snapdeal's Kunal Bahl were all praises for some of the announcements in the Budget.

They backed the government for announcing increased capex allocation among many things. Others also praised Nirmala Sitharaman for giving a brief speech and refraining from announcing populist measures in a pre-election budget.

Goenka went total filmy with his take on Nirmala Sitharaman's speech inside the Parliament today. "Budget 2024 is a Fighter that tames the Animal of recession; is a Gadar against poverty and friendly for India's Jawaan ensuring that no one is left 12th Fail. With measures on inclusion, education and employment for youth and welfare of the masses, Bahadur work by our Salaar FM Nirmala Sitharaman," Harsh Goenka said in his post on X (formerly Twitter).

Mahindra, on the other hand, was a fan of the brevity of the speech. He also backed the budget since no populist measures were announced as has been the case with pre-election budgets.

"For many years, I have been saying that we create too much drama around the budget and raise expectations of policy announcements to an unrealistically feverish pitch. The Budget is NOT necessarily the occasion for transformational policy announcements," Mahindra said on X.

"Those can, and should, happen throughout the year. Just as it is for all private households, the Budget is an opportunity to plan our finances prudently and with fiscal rectitude. The more we are focussed on living within our means and investing for a robust but sustainable future, the more confidence we will gain with global investors," the Mahindra Group chairman said in his post.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said that Sitharaman's emphasis on fields like research and innovation, biomanufacturing, infrastructure development and technology-driven digital transformation augur well for India to deliver on aspirational and people-centric, inclusive development.

Serum Institute of India's (SII) Adar Poonawalla welcomed the government's announcement regarding vaccinating girls aged 9-14 years against cervical cancer and extending the health cover for ASHA and Anganwadi workers. He also backed the Interim Budget for announcements like setting up more medical colleges as well as streamlining maternal and child healthcare schemes.

Snapdeal's Kunal Bahl also had positive things to say about the Interim Budget as it emphasised on boosting innovation through the low or no interest 50-year loan and expanding capital expenditure on infrastructure apart from adhering to fiscal deficit goals.

"The vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047" is built on the strong foundations of decisive governance, inspirational leadership and proven track record of delivering digital, physical, social infrastructure. The emphasis on boosting innovation through the low/no interest 50yr loan, expanding capex on infrastructure and adhering to fiscal deficit goals are significant strong points from this Interim Budget," Bahl said in his post on X.

Budget 2024 announcements

Despite today's budget being only a vote-on-account, some noteworthy announcements were made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The final budget would be tabled sometime after the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Some announcements by Nirmala Sitharaman included increasing capital expenditure for 2024-25 by 11 per cent to Rs 11.11 lakh crore or 3.4 per cent of GDP; 50-year interest-free loans of Rs 75,000 crore for states; Ayushmann Bharat scheme extended to all ASHA and Anganwadi workers; and three major railway economic corridors.

Sitharaman also said that the government will encourage vaccination of girls aged between 9-14 years against cervical cancer.

