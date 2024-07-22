'They tried to not let me...': PM Modi takes a jab at Opposition on Budget eve, pushes for 'constructive dialogue'

A day before his government's first Budget in its third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for unity among lawmakers, urging them to put aside political differences for the greater good.

Modi's message was clear: constructive dialogue must replace the "negative politics" that has plagued recent parliamentary sessions.

Speaking to the media on the opening day of the Budget session, Modi highlighted how the disruptive actions of certain parties had denied many MPs the chance to voice their constituents' concerns. He appealed to all parties to engage in meaningful discussions, emphasizing the importance of this session for India's future.

In a pointed critique of the opposition's past protests, Modi condemned attempts to silence the government, stating that such actions have no place in a democracy. "You must have seen that in the first session of Parliament, an attempt was made to stifle the voice of the government that has been elected with a majority by 140 crore people of the country. For 2.5 hours, an attempt was made to suppress the voice of the Prime Minister. They tried to not let me speak in Parliament in last session. The people of the country have sent us for the country and not for the party. This Parliament is for the country, not for the party."

The PM reminded the nation that the world is watching and expects a productive and innovative session that will pave the way for India's aspirations. "This is an important milestone in the glorious journey of Indian democracy," he said.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "...It is a matter of pride that after 60 years, a government has come to power for the third time and will present the first Budget for the third time...I have been giving guarantees to the people of the country and our mission is to… pic.twitter.com/zw0URmCDdl — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2024

Looking ahead to the Budget presentation, Modi said it as a critical step in implementing his administration's promises. "This budget is an important budget of Amrit Kaal. It will outline our plan for five years and also lay the foundation for our Viksit Bharat 2047 vision," he explained.

He took pride in India's status as the fastest-growing major economy, with a growth rate of 8% over the past three years, and a positive outlook for investment and performance.

In a heartfelt appeal, Modi called on MPs from all parties to rise above their differences and work together for the country's benefit. "Starting from January, we fought with all our might. We told people what we had to say. Some tried to show the way, some tried to mislead. But that phase is over. The country has given its mandate. It is now the duty of all MPs that they stop fighting for their parties and fight for the country for the next five years," he urged.

Reflecting on the past, Modi expressed regret that some MPs had been unable to contribute meaningfully due to the disruptive tactics of others. "Difference in opinions is not a problem, negativity is. The country does not need negativity, it needs a progressive ideology. I hope we will use this temple for democracy in a constructive manner to fulfil the dreams of people," he said.