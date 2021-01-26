Budget 2021: Key expectations from FM for direct taxes

The finance minister's announcement that budget 2021 will be like no other has created a lot of euphoria and excitement among citizens. But, at the same time, it has also fuelled concern regarding increase in taxes as the government will have to spend money on infrastructure and sectors affected by COVID such as-healthcare, tourism and hospitality. Watch the video as Rajesh Gandhi, Partner, Deloitte India explains how the balance can be achieved and expectations met given a tight fiscal situation prevailing in the economy.

