WEF launches Resilience Consortium to develop strategies for dealing with global crises

The World Economic Forum (WEF) on Friday launched the Resilience Consortium in an effort to build global resilience to crises. The WEF is collaborating with McKinsey & Company for the same.

The Resilience Consortium will bring together ministers, chief executives and heads of international organisations, to accelerate collective action across key resilience drivers for the global economy and to develop a common resilience framework.

The Resilience Consortium will work to unlock synergies, accelerate collective action and enable a more systemic approach to investing in resilient economies and societies. The consortium will be led by a Steering Committee, comprising a dedicated group of public and private sector leaders across industries and geographies

WEF launched this in light of recent events such as climate change, COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine which are accelerating crises from growing hunger, refugee flows and inequality to shocks in supply chains, energy prices and global growth. WEF conveyed that companies and countries need to pivot rapidly from reactive risk management to strategic recovery so they are better prepared for the next crisis.

New research by the WEF suggests the cost of failure to build resilience to crises is between 1 per cent and 5 per cent of annual global GDP growth. For example, workforce attrition during COVID-19 shaved 3.6 per cent off growth in some countries, while disruptions to energy and supply chains driven by current crises are wiping an estimated 1 per cent-2.5 per cent off global GDP.

WEF, in an official statement, explained that resilience comprises a set of strategic capabilities for achieving long-term, sustainable and inclusive growth. It added a shared framework is a prerequisite for a coordinated, systematic approach to resilience. It would provide organisations with a common resilience language, structure and objectives, and guidance on how to protect and enhance sustainability and inclusiveness in an environment of more frequent crises and disruptions.

Børge Brende, President, WEF, said: "Building greater resilience has become a defining mandate for this generation. The war in Ukraine is having a devastating impact not only on the people of the region but also knock-on effects on global commodity prices that may cause political and humanitarian crises in other parts of the world."

"There is an urgent need for more collective action and coordination by the public and private sectors to mitigate risks and sustain growth against disruptive shocks, especially among the most vulnerable populations. Policy decisions and financial commitments made today will determine the future course of the planet, economies and societies. Now is the time for action," he added.

Also read: Drones can save lives by providing healthcare in rural India: WEF report

Also read: WEF Davos scheduled from May 22-26; over 50 govt heads to attend annual meeting