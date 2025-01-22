'Not competing with Andhra': Telangana is eyeing Rs 1 lakh crore investment, says Revanth Reddy at Davos

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is in Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit, on Wednesday said that his government was eyeing Rs 1 lakh crore investment this time. In Davos 2024, the Telangana government received proposals worth Rs 40,000 crore for 18 projects.

"Fourteen companies have signed MoUs with the Telangana government," Reddy said in an exclusive conversation with Business Today Executive Director Rahul Kanwal on the sidelines of WEF Davos 2025.

"Out of 18 projects, 17 are in the pipeline, with one project – Adani Pump Storage – still pending. Other than that, every project is under process. The Rs 40,000 crore we took from here provided direct and indirect benefits. This time, we are trying to secure Rs 1 lakh crore investment for Telangana. Our last visit was successful,” he said.

When asked about competition from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who has been a regular participant at Davos for decades, Reddy dismissed the notion, stressing that his focus was on competing at a global level. "No, no. Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar are legends of cricket. But now, it's Kohli's era. I don't want to compete with neighboring states. Andhra Pradesh is our sibling. Why should I compete with Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, or Karnataka? I want to compete with New York, Dubai, Singapore."

Reddy outlined Hyderabad's advantages as a business hub, citing its proven track record and robust infrastructure. "Hyderabad is the place for business. If any business wants to earn and invest, it has to be Hyderabad. Hyderabad is a tested and proven place. For the last 30 years, we have been continuing our investment policies. We are improving our investment policies, and the ecosystem is there. Hyderabad is centrally located in our country. We have connectivity from anywhere to anywhere. My strength is Hyderabad,” he stated.

The chief minister highlighted key sectors attracting investments, including IT, pharmaceuticals, data centers, green energy, artificial intelligence, and skill development. “We have an ecosystem — IT, pharma, data centers, green energy, AI, and skill development. These are all my investments. No other state has all these things. That’s why we have no competition from neighboring states,” he added.

Elaborating on Telangana’s investment-friendly policies, Reddy said, “I have amended investment policies and green energy policies. Hyderabad is a data center hub. Telangana is the safest place to invest in the defense sector, where the Government of India has invested much in Hyderabad.”

On what kind of investment proposals Telangana has got this year from firms at the WEF Davos, Reddy said most investment proposals are in data centres and green energy - these ares are where we are focusing more. "Davos is a place for learning, no just investment. Investments will come but we are coming here to learn something. I do not see everything from investment angle. I have come here also to experience and what we can do better back home."