Canada: NIA still waiting for Hardeep Nijjar's death certificate

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has not yet received the death certificate of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, according to NIA sources.

The Canadian government requested an explanation from the NIA on why it is seeking Nijjar's death certificate, ANI quoted NIA sources as saying.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and designated terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) since 2020, was shot dead outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year.

Relations between India and Canada became strained after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed in Parliament that there were "credible allegations" suggesting India’s involvement in Nijjar's killing.

India has strongly denied the allegations, labeling them "absurd" and "motivated." It has also accused Canada of allowing extremist and anti-India elements to operate within its borders.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau later acknowledged that his government had only shared intelligence, not concrete evidence, with India regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

Meanwhile, India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently pursuing six cases against designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. As part of the investigation, the NIA has attached three of Pannu’s properties in Chandigarh and seized multiple land parcels linked to him in Amritsar.

Pannun, designated as a terrorist by India, holds both American and Canadian citizenship.