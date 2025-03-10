Mark Carney, who supported dollar-for-dollar tariffs against US, to succeed Justin Trudeau as Canadian PM

Mark Carney has emerged victorious in the Liberal Party leadership race, succeeding Justin Trudeau as the next Prime Minister of Canada. Carney, who previously served as a central bank governor without any legislative or cabinet experience, secured 86% of the votes, defeating former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

The leadership contest saw participation from nearly 152,000 party members. This marks a significant shift for Canada, as Carney becomes the first outsider with no prior political background to assume the role of prime minister. Carney has expressed his commitment to addressing challenges posed by US tariffs, advocating for retaliatory measures and a strategy to boost investment.

Carney's election comes at a pivotal moment for Canada's Liberal Party. He argued that his experience leading two G7 central banks equips him to manage trade negotiations with US President Donald Trump. During his campaign, Carney supported dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs against the United States, emphasizing Canada's need to protect its export-dependent economy.

The leadership change occurs as Trudeau steps down after more than nine years in power, following a significant decline in approval ratings. Trudeau's departure initiated a swift leadership contest, highlighting the urgent need for a party revival.

In his farewell speech, Trudeau highlighted the importance of unity, democracy, and economic resilience, describing the transition as a nation-defining moment. "Make no mistake, this is a nation-defining moment. Democracy is not a given. Freedom is not a given. Even Canada is not a given," Trudeau remarked, urging Canadians to remain engaged as the nation faces economic challenges.

He reflected on his decade-long tenure with pride, asserting, "Don’t get me wrong, I’m damn proud of what we’ve done over these past 10 years," but acknowledged the need to focus on future prospects.

Carney, noted for being the first non-British governor of the Bank of England, also served as a United Nations envoy on finance and climate change after his central bank tenures. His leadership bid gained traction with the most endorsements and fundraising support among the candidates.

Trudeau, in his parting address, encapsulated a spirit of resilience, stating, "We are a country who will fight when we must, elbows up," as he encouraged continued Liberal activism and engagement in shaping Canada's future on the global stage.