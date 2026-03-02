31 autonomous war units: How Iran’s Mosaic Defense could complicate US-Israel campaign

IRGC splits into 31 standalone units — one for Tehran, 30 for provinces. Each acts like a puzzle piece. Commanders get full tactical power. Fire missiles? Launch drones? Guerrilla raids? Their call. No waiting for green lights. Rugged mountains and deserts turn into kill zones. “Defense in depth” wears down invaders slow.

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At least thats the Idea. Rogue units mean surprise hits anywhere. Strait chokepoints tighten. Oil flows choke. Allies like GCC sweat. US-Israel face endless pinpricks. No quick win. Escalation odds spike. World watches if mosaic cracks or multiplies the mess.

The Below Statement is to be understood with this. Iran has activated what it calls a decentralized “mosaic defense” structure, reorganizing the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps into 31 largely autonomous units — one dedicated to Tehran and 30 aligned with each province — in a move that signals a shift toward localised, guerrilla-style warfare planning amid rising regional tensions.

The restructuring, according to Iranian security messaging and regional analysts, is designed to fragment command authority in the event of a large-scale conflict, allowing provincial commanders to act independently without waiting for central approval. In theory, each unit functions like a self-contained puzzle piece: capable of launching missiles, deploying drones, conducting ambushes, or mounting asymmetric raids based on battlefield conditions.

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How the 'mosaic' is meant to work

Iran’s mosaic defense doctrine is built around “defense in depth” — a strategy intended to slow, exhaust, and fragment an invading force across varied terrain. From rugged mountain ranges to vast desert corridors and strategic coastal chokepoints, geography becomes a force multiplier.

Under the decentralized model:

Each provincial IRGC command operates semi-independently.

Tactical decisions — missile launches, drone swarms, naval harassment — can be made locally.

Units are expected to sustain operations even if central command nodes are degraded.

Irregular warfare tactics supplement conventional military assets.

The concept is to deny an adversary a quick knockout blow. Instead of a single, centralized structure that can be disrupted, the mosaic approach aims to create dozens of resilient nodes capable of operating in parallel.

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Iran signals military continuity

Iranian officials have sought to project confidence despite recent losses within the country’s military leadership.

Speaking on March 1, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the deaths of several senior commanders had not weakened Iran’s military capability.

“Iran has lost some commanders... but nothing has changed in our military capability,” Araghchi said in an interview, referring to recent attacks as well as earlier strikes carried out jointly by the United States and Israel last year.

“They killed some of our top commanders, but they were replaced very soon, and in less than 12 hours we were able to start retaliation,” he said, adding that the response this time came “even faster.”

The comments come amid the political shock following the reported assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, an event that has raised questions internationally about the resilience of Iran’s command structure.

Araghchi also defended Iran’s decentralized military doctrine in a post on the social media platform X, saying Iran had studied the battlefield experiences of the United States over the past two decades.

“Bombings in our capital have no impact on our ability to conduct war,” he wrote. “Decentralized Mosaic Defense enables us to decide when — and how — the war will end.”

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Autonomous units and pre-issued orders

Araghchi indicated that some military formations are already operating under distributed command structures.

In another interview, he said certain units had become “independent and somewhat isolated,” functioning according to previously issued operational guidance rather than continuous central direction.

This structure, he suggested, was intentional — designed to ensure the military remains operational even if communication lines or leadership structures are disrupted during conflict.

The implications of such decentralisation extend beyond Iran’s borders.

Control of maritime chokepoints — particularly near the Strait of Hormuz — becomes more unpredictable if provincial naval or missile units act with greater tactical autonomy. Even limited disruptions could send shockwaves through global energy markets.

Regional powers including members of the Gulf Cooperation Council would likely face immediate security concerns if tensions escalate around key shipping routes and energy infrastructure.

For adversaries such as the United States and Israel, decentralized warfare complicates military planning. A campaign designed to dismantle centralized command networks becomes far more difficult when operational authority is distributed across dozens of semi-independent units.