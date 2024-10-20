Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s wife seen with Rs 27 lakh worth Hermès Birkin bag in IDF footage triggers outrage amid Gaza crisis

A recently-released video by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) featuring former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and his family has caught the attention of many online for a striking reason.

The footage depicts Sinwar and his family fleeing into a tunnel beneath their home in Khan Younis just hours before Hamas launched its deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

What has sparked widespread discussion is the sight of Sinwar's wife, Samar Muhammad Abu Zamar, holding a Hermès Birkin bag valued at $32,000 (approximately Rs 27 lakh), highlighting a stark contrast to the struggles faced by ordinary people in Gaza who are trying to secure basic necessities.

The Birkin bag, introduced in 1984 by French luxury brand Hermès, is renowned for its high cost and exclusivity, making it a significant status symbol among the wealthy.

IDF spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee took to X (formerly Twitter) to emphasise the disparity between the Sinwar family’s luxurious lifestyle and the hardships experienced by the majority in Gaza. “While the people of Gaza lack funds for basic necessities, we see many examples of Yahya Sinwar and his wife's affinity for wealth,” Adraee wrote.

The outrage stems from criticisms of Hamas leaders like Sinwar, who are accused of living in luxury while ordinary Gazans face daily challenges.

Israel’s foreign ministry echoed this sentiment on X, stating, “In this photo, Sinwar's wife sneaks into the tunnels the night before October 7, clutching a $32,000 Hermès Birkin bag! While Gazans suffered under Hamas, Sinwar and his family lived in luxury, indulging while sending others to die.”

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, another IDF spokesperson, highlighted the video's significance, saying, “Even on the eve of the brutal massacre, Sinwar was focused on his family's survival.” He emphasized that Sinwar prioritised himself and his family while orchestrating the attack that targeted Israeli civilians.

Sinwar’s wife caught in this photo sneaking to the tunnels the night before October 7th - get this - clutching a $32,000 Hermes Birkin bag!



Sinwar and Hamas

Born on October 29, 1962, Yahya Sinwar was a prominent Hamas figure, who rose to power after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in July, allegedly carried out by Israel in Tehran. Sinwar took over as Hamas’s chief following Haniyeh’s death and led the organisation until his own recent death.

On October 16, Israeli forces killed Sinwar in Rafah, southern Gaza, a fact later confirmed by Hamas. Sinwar was seen as the mastermind behind the October 7 attack, which escalated the ongoing conflict in the region. His death marks a significant turning point in the struggle between Israel and Hamas.

Sinwar married Samar Muhammad Abu Zamar in November 2011, when she was 18 years his junior. Since the release of the IDF footage, his wife has become a focal point in media discussions.

Luxuries amid hardship

This footage has renewed attention on the economic disparities in Gaza. While most of the population struggles to meet basic needs, Hamas leaders and their families have often been accused of enjoying luxurious lifestyles. Samar’s Birkin bag has fuelled conversations on social media, highlighting the contrast between the wealth of Hamas leaders and the dire conditions faced by Gaza residents.

The IDF continues to use this footage to criticize Hamas’s governance and draw attention to the leadership’s extravagant lifestyles.