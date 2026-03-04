Turkey says NATO defences intercept Iranian ballistic missile headed for its airspace

Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense said NATO air and missile defence systems intercepted and neutralised a ballistic missile launched from Iran that was heading toward Turkish airspace after crossing Syria and Iraq.

In a press release issued on March 4, 2026, the ministry said the missile was detected early and was engaged by NATO air and missile defence elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean, preventing it from entering Turkish territory.

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“A ballistic missile, launched from Iran and detected heading towards Turkish airspace after crossing Iraqi and Syrian airspace, was timely engaged and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the statement said.

Authorities said debris from the interception fell in Dörtyol district of Hatay province, located near Turkey’s southern border. Officials clarified that the object that landed in the area was part of the air defence munition used to intercept the missile, not the missile itself.

The ministry confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Turkiye announces having shot down an Iranian ballistic missile inside Turkiye. https://t.co/q4YdRyYEfb pic.twitter.com/d2XDCSWR0j — War & Gore (@Goreunit) March 4, 2026

Turkey said its defence systems and military readiness remain at the highest level as tensions escalate across the Middle East amid the widening conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

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“Our resolve and capacity to ensure the security of our country and citizens are at the highest level,” the ministry said in the statement.

It added that while Turkey supports regional stability and peace, it remains fully capable of defending its territory and citizens regardless of the origin of the threat.

The ministry also warned that Ankara would take all necessary steps to protect its airspace.

“All necessary steps to defend our territory and airspace will be taken resolutely and without hesitation. We reserve the right to respond to any hostile attitude toward our country,” the statement said.

Turkey further urged all parties involved in the regional conflict to avoid actions that could worsen tensions and expand the war across the region.

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“We warn all parties to refrain from actions that would further spread the conflict in the region,” the ministry said, adding that Ankara will continue consultations with NATO and its allies on the evolving security situation.

The interception marks a significant development as Turkey, a NATO member bordering Iran, becomes more directly exposed to the growing regional conflict, raising concerns about the potential spillover of hostilities into neighbouring countries.