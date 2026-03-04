Iran to allow only Chinese vessels through Strait of Hormuz amid escalating conflict

Iran has reportedly said it will allow only Chinese vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, citing Beijing’s supportive stance toward Tehran since the conflict in the Middle East intensified, NDTV reported on Wednesday. The move comes as Iran continues to block one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, raising concerns about severe disruptions to global energy supply chains.

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The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage connecting the Persian Gulf to the open sea, is a key route for oil exports from major Gulf producers such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq and Qatar. Nearly 20% of the world’s oil supply passes through the strait before heading to major Asian markets including China and India.

Sources told NDTV that Iran has warned that any ship attempting to cross the strait without authorisation could be targeted. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the country’s elite military force leading the response to recent US and Israeli actions, has said it now has “complete control” of the strategic waterway.

IRGC officials have cautioned that vessels attempting to transit the strait risk being struck by missiles or caught in drone operations in the region. The warning has significantly heightened tensions in global shipping markets and triggered fears of supply disruptions.

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The development comes amid escalating hostilities in the region following strikes by the United States and Israel inside Iran. Tehran’s response has included military operations and tighter control over critical maritime routes.

China calls strikes ‘unacceptable’

China, which is the largest buyer of Iranian oil, has strongly criticised the strikes carried out in Iran by the United States and Israel. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reportedly told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that the actions were “unacceptable”.

According to China’s state news agency Xinhua, Wang described the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and attempts at regime change as unacceptable violations of sovereignty.

Beijing has also called for an immediate ceasefire and stressed the importance of protecting global shipping routes. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning urged all sides to avoid further escalation and maintain the safety of shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz.

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“China urges all parties to immediately cease military operations, avoid further escalation of tensions, maintain the safety of shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz, and prevent a greater impact on the global economy,” Mao said.

She added that energy security remains critical for the global economy and that China would take necessary measures to safeguard its own energy supplies.

US warns of naval escorts for tankers

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said the United States could deploy naval escorts for oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary.

“If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible. No matter what, the United States will ensure the FREE FLOW of ENERGY to the WORLD,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Ensuring the free movement of oil through the strait is also politically significant for Washington. A prolonged disruption could drive global crude prices sharply higher, fueling inflation and economic pressure in the United States and other major economies.