‘I never beg...’: Meloni slams Trump’s claims, defends Italy’s dignity

A diplomatic spat has erupted between Italy and the United States after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni strongly denied a claim by US President Donald Trump that she had “begged” him for a photograph during the recent G7 Summit in France.

The controversy began after Trump, speaking to Italian television, claimed that Meloni had requested a photo with him at the summit and that he agreed out of sympathy. The remarks triggered a sharp response from the Italian leader, who described the account as entirely false.

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In a strongly worded statement, Meloni said Trump’s version of events was “completely fabricated” and expressed frustration over what she sees as a recurring pattern in his treatment of allies.

Io e l’Italia non imploriamo mai. pic.twitter.com/sTpKlqWB67 — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 19, 2026

“So, certain things deserve an immediate response,” Meloni said.

“Donald Trump's statements are completely fabricated. I am frankly appalled. I don't know why the President of the United States behaves this way towards his allies; after all, it's not the first time it's happened.”

She went on to criticise Trump for what she described as a tougher stance toward friendly nations than toward America’s adversaries.

“I can only say it's a pity that he doesn't show the same determination with the enemies of the West, with the enemies of the United States, with leaders towards whom he instead proves to be much more accommodating.”

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Meloni concluded with a pointed message aimed directly at the US President: “But he must remember one thing: Italy and I never beg.”

Diplomatic fallout

The dispute has quickly moved beyond a personal exchange. Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reportedly cancelled a planned trip to the United States, calling Trump’s comments offensive not only to Meloni but to Italy itself.

Senior Italian officials also criticised the remarks, warning that such statements risk undermining relations between two long-standing allies at a time of growing geopolitical uncertainty.

Strains in a once-close relationship

The clash marks a notable shift in relations between Trump and Meloni, who were previously viewed as ideological allies. Meloni attended Trump’s 2025 inauguration and was often seen as one of his closest political partners in Europe.

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However, differences over several international issues, including the Iran conflict and recent geopolitical developments, have reportedly strained ties between the two leaders in recent months.