All about Lorna Hajdini, the JPMorgan executive accused of sexually abusing Indian-origin male staffer

Lorna Hajdini, a senior JPMorgan executive, is at the centre of a lawsuit filed in New York by a former male employee who accused her of coercion, racial harassment and treating him as her "sex slave". The case was filed earlier this week under the pseudonym John Doe, and the New York Post identified the complainant as Chirayu Rana, a South Asian.

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Hajdini, 37, has denied the allegations. JPMorgan, which was also named in the suit, said its internal review found no merit in the allegations.

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Amid the controversy, Hajdini deleted her LinkedIn account, while her Instagram account was not accessible. Social media users claimed the account had been made private. Reports also said that, before April 2026, she had not faced public controversy or corruption allegations.

The case has left a senior JPMorgan executive facing serious allegations that she denies, with the bank rejecting the claims and scrutiny continuing over details in the lawsuit.

Who is Lorna Hajdini?

Lorna Hajdini has spent 15 years at JPMorgan Chase and is executive director in the bank's leveraged finance division. According to The Sun, her role involves major corporate deals and large financing transactions. She joined the bank as an analyst in 2011 and became an executive in 2021. Professional records say she has worked with private equity, technology and retail clients. She studied finance and statistics at New York University's Stern School of Business and also attended Harvard Business School.

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Why is Lorna Hajdini mentioned in a JPMorgan lawsuit?

The lawsuit, which was later retracted for corrections, alleged that Hajdini drugged the complainant with substances including Rohypnol and Viagra and forced him into sexual encounters. It also claimed she threatened his bonus if he did not comply.

What are the workplace allegations against Lorna Hajdini?

The complaint said the alleged abuse began in 2024 and that Rana filed an internal grievance in 2025. The New York Post reported that he had earlier tried to negotiate a multi-million-pound settlement to leave the firm. The report also highlighted gaps in the lawsuit, including the claim that Hajdini controlled Rana's bonus, even though both worked in leveraged finance but reported to different managers. There were also conflicting reports on Rana's origins, with some describing him as Indian and others as Nepalese.