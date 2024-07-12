Barack Obama vs Joe Biden: Former US President Obama maybe behind push for Biden to exit 2024 US Presidential race, MSNBC host makes sensational claim

A sensational claim has surfaced suggesting that former US President Barack Obama might be behind the increasing calls from some Democrats urging President Joe Biden to step aside in the 2024 US Presidential race.

On Thursday, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough revealed that Biden’s campaign suspects Obama is orchestrating these efforts behind the scenes. “One thing that we do have to underline here — just so viewers can follow what’s going on behind the scenes — is the Biden campaign and many Democratic officials do believe that Barack Obama is quietly working behind the scenes to orchestrate this,” Scarborough said on "Morning Joe," a show closely followed by President Biden, as reported by the publication The Hill.

Scarborough also noted Biden’s “deep resentment” toward the Obama staff, feeling sidelined, particularly during the 2016 election when he was pushed aside for Hillary Clinton.

Adding to the intrigue, Scarborough’s co-host and wife, Mika Brzezinski, commented, “I think Barack Obama has a lot of influence, and there’s a lot there.”

Biden is currently facing mounting calls to exit the race, with critics questioning his mental acuity and ability to defeat former President Trump, especially after a shaky debate performance two weeks ago. Notably, former aides to Obama have been among Biden’s most vocal critics following the debate.

Despite the pressure, Biden has reiterated his intention to stay in the race. Scarborough has consistently defended Biden against calls for him to step down.

In a related development, actor George Clooney, a prominent supporter of both Biden and Obama, published an op-ed in The New York Times on Wednesday urging the president to step aside. Reports indicate that Obama discussed the piece with Clooney beforehand but neither encouraged nor discouraged him from voicing his opinion against Biden, The Hill reported.

Biden, a regular viewer of “Morning Joe,” called into the show on Monday to defend himself from his critics, emphasizing his determination to stay in the race.