Chicago billionaire faces legal action after nut feeding linked to growing rat infestation

Seid, 94, has paid all the fines and tickets without contesting the violations.

Feeding activity

“For more than three years,” Seid has “hired individuals to place nuts, seeds and other foods around” his home, according to a 43rd Ward document. The activity later expanded to Lincoln Park, where workers place food “around and in trees and throughout the park.”

Knudsen sent Seid a final warning letter last August, saying the feeding had created “a public health hazard.” The letter said the activity was attracting “flocks of pigeons, whose droppings have in turn attracted a significant rat infestation.”

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The letter asked Seid to stop the feeding, “secure all garbage …in rodent-safe containers” and “take corrective measures against the harborage to rats” within 15 days. Seid has not responded.

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Rat problem grows

The rat problem has grown around areas where the nuts are being placed, according to Knudsen.

“When we exhaust our aldermanic authority, which is typically through Streets and San, we have to get creative, and that's why we're pushing the park district to file a lawsuit for damage to the park,” Knudsen told Axios.

“The rat burrows have gotten so much bigger where these nuts are being laid out and the Green City Market vendors are seeing the rats during setup. It's creating an unfortunate situation in a beautiful part of the park,” he said.

Shells from Brazil nuts, hazelnuts, peanuts and walnuts have been found at the base of trees in Lincoln Park, near rat burrows.

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Seid does not respond

Seid, who previously owned Chicago electronics company Tripp Lite, did not respond when Axios rang his doorbell Tuesday. A woman who recently answered the door to a WGN crew closed it without comment.

Neighbour Caroline Novak said Seid's workers responded with “hostile” language when neighbours and park staff asked why they were spreading the nuts. They did not provide an explanation.

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Dishes of water and cracked nut shells seen on the Seids' porch Tuesday suggest they may like feeding wildlife.

The dispute adds to Seid's long history of political and environmental controversy. In 2022, he made headlines after donating $1.6 billion to a conservative political action group run by Leonard Leo. The donation was considered the biggest political advocacy donation in history. Seid has also been a major funder of climate denialism.

The Chicago Park District said it is still “assessing available options to address the ongoing activity.”

Knudsen is also using the dispute to support a local hunger nonprofit through a campaign called “Feed our neighbors not the rats.” He is matching contributions up to $1,000, with donors having almost reached that amount by Tuesday.