Coal was meant to disappear. China, India keep it burning: 2 Asian giants consume nearly 70% of global coal

The concentration is striking. China alone consumed about 55.6% of the world's coal, according to data highlighted by Visual Capitalist, making it by far the biggest coal consumer on the planet. India ranked second, while the US was a distant third.

The numbers reveal a key contradiction in the global energy transition: renewable energy is expanding rapidly, but the world's biggest and fastest-growing economies continue to depend heavily on coal to meet their energy needs.

China towers over the coal market

China consumed roughly 92.2 exajoules of coal in 2025, dwarfing every other country. Its enormous demand is closely tied to its industrial base, manufacturing sector and electricity requirements.

What makes China's energy story particularly striking is the coexistence of two seemingly opposing trends. The country is one of the world's biggest investors in renewable energy, while also remaining overwhelmingly dependent on coal.

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That means China's transition is not simply about replacing coal with renewables. It is also about meeting an enormous and still-growing demand for electricity and industrial energy.

India is the other coal giant

India consumed around 23 exajoules of coal, putting it firmly in second place globally.

Coal remains central to India's electricity system, powering industries and supporting a rapidly expanding economy. Visual Capitalist data showed India's coal consumption rising 3.7% between 2023 and 2024, from 22.1 exajoules to 23.0 exajoules.

The dependence comes even as India rapidly expands solar, wind and other renewable sources. With electricity demand rising, coal continues to provide a dependable source of baseload power.

This makes India critical to the future of global coal demand. Even a modest change in India's consumption can have a noticeable impact on the global market.

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US & Europe is far behind

The United States accounted for about 5.3% of global coal consumption, consuming approximately 8.73 exajoules in the data highlighted by Visual Capitalist. In a sharp turnaround for American power markets, the US recorded one of its largest year-over-year energy reversals in 2025 as coal consumption surged 10%.

The rebound was driven primarily by higher natural gas prices, which forced several utility providers to rotate generation back toward coal-fired capacity. The sudden uptick snapped two consecutive years of double-digit declines for the fuel source

The contrast is stark: China consumed more than seven times as much coal as the US, while India's consumption was nearly three times higher.

Germany, Poland, and Czechia remain among Europe’s largest coal consumers, but most other European countries account for only a small fraction of global demand.

Other major coal consumers included Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Africa, South Korea and Vietnam.

Asia is reshaping coal demand

Some of the fastest growth is also coming from Asia. Vietnam's coal consumption rose 9.3% between 2023 and 2024, while Indonesia recorded a 9% increase and Türkiye 7.1%.

That points to a broader shift in the geography of coal. While several developed economies have reduced their reliance on the fuel, demand remains strong across emerging Asian nations where industrialisation and electricity consumption are still rising.