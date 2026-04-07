'Civilizations don't die with bombs': Top Iranian expert's message to Trump

Hours after US President Donald Trump warned that 'a whole civilization will die tonight', Iranian-American academic Vali Nasr fired back, saying that Iran's civilisation will endure, no matter the threats. Nasr dismissed Trump's rhetoric as "grotesque" and stressed that Iran has faced far greater challenges throughout its long history.

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Must Read: 'A whole civilisation will die tonight': Trump's chilling warning to Iran as deadline nears

"The threat is grotesque to say the least," Nasr stated. "But civilisations don't die with bombs, and Iran's civilisation has endured and survived larger challenges than this through the millennia. It will survive and outlast Trump."

The threat is grotesque to the say the least. But civilizations don’t die with bombs and Iran’s civilization has endured and survived larger challenges than this through the millennia. It will survive and outlast Trump pic.twitter.com/FDt1Da6rXj — Vali Nasr (@vali_nasr) April 7, 2026

Must Read: 'US stands in danger, not Iran': Trump's ex‑counterterror chief warns after fresh threat to Tehran

Trump's warning, posted on Truth Social, came as tensions between the US and Iran escalated over the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Trump has set a deadline for Iran to reopen the vital shipping route, threatening to destroy key infrastructure, including bridges and power plants, if Tehran does not comply.

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The deadline for Iran's response is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (Wednesday, 5:30 AM IST).

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," Trump wrote in his post on Truth Social. "I don't want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen."

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance echoed Trump's warning, stating that if Iran fails to comply with the US demands, the US has the ability to exact far greater pain. However, Vance emphasised that the US preferred negotiations, though the deadline remains firm.

"If Iranians want to exact certain amount of pain, the US has the ability to exact much greater pain. The President does not want to do that. I don't want to do that. That is why we are negotiating aggressively. But fundamentally, the ball is in the Iranians' court now," Vance said on Tuesday, adding that the US is hopeful for a response from Tehran by the end of the day.

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Vance said Iranians were not the fastest negotiators before the war started, "and they are certainly not the fastest negotiators now." He said Washington recognised there was some delay in transmitting messages from one person to another, "but we feel confident that we can get a response, whether it's positive or negative."

"We're going to get a response from the Iranians by 8 o'clock tonight. I hope they make the right response, because what we really want is we want a world where oil and gas is flowing freely, where people can afford to heat their homes and cool their homes, where people can afford to transport themselves to work. That is not going if Iranians are engaged in acts of economic terrorism," he added.