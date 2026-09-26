Writing for the majority, Judge Gregory Katsas stated that the federal government acted lawfully when it designated Anthropic a "supply chain risk".

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The decision rejected Anthropic's argument that the blacklisting violated its First Amendment rights, concluding that the government's action was lawfully "based on the company's refusal to assent to a contract term that the Department deemed essential".

The clash stems from negotiations between the Department of Defense and Anthropic over a planned $200 million deal to prototype frontier AI capabilities. Talks broke down after Anthropic refused to grant unrestricted access for "all lawful uses," insisting on explicit red lines against using its technology for mass surveillance or fully autonomous weapons systems.

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Confirmed: @AnthropicAI = Supply Chain Risk.



The @DeptofWar does what is right for the Country and our Warriors. https://t.co/xERtGRh6Kc — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) September 25, 2026

The standoff prompted Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to accuse the company of attempting to dictate military policy, while President Donald Trump directed federal agencies to cease doing business with the firm.

One judge on the three-member DC panel dissented, writing that there was no legitimate concern that Anthropic could manipulate its technology to create a genuine security risk.

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The ruling leaves Claude prohibited within the Department of Defense, creating an obstacle for Anthropic as it prepares for a planned initial public offering before the end of the year. However, the DC ruling does not overturn an August decision from a California federal court, which partially invalidated a parallel government designation and allowed other civil agencies and contractors to continue working with the startup.

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"Another federal court has already held the government's parallel designation unlawful," an Anthropic spokesperson said in a statement. "We remain confident in our position and are considering all options, including further review."

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Meanwhile, Defense officials celebrated the judicial backing. Undersecretary Emil Michael posted on X that "the hammer of justice has smashed Anthropic's arguments," adding that "warfighters will sleep better knowing that no private company will insert their opinions in the chain of command."

Anthropic can now request an en banc rehearing before the full 11-judge DC Circuit bench or escalate its appeal to the US Supreme Court.