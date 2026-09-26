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'Each of us has a wild card in life': Vedanta Group's Anil Agarwal shares life lessons from a game of UNO

'Each of us has a wild card in life': Vedanta Group's Anil Agarwal shares life lessons from a game of UNO

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In a post on social media, Agarwal said a young member of his team introduced him to the popular card game a few days ago. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 26, 2026 10:40 AM IST
'Each of us has a wild card in life': Vedanta Group's Anil Agarwal shares life lessons from a game of UNOAgarwal added that recognising this individual strength and knowing when to use it can make a significant difference

Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal recently found an unexpected way to look at life — through a game of UNO. In a post on social media, Agarwal said a young member of his team introduced him to the popular card game a few days ago.

What began as a simple game of colourful cards, he said, ended up offering him "a new way" to look at life. Drawing parallels between the UNO game and everyday life, Agarwal said the Skip Card reminded him that not every argument or obstacle deserves one's attention.

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"The Skip Card reminded me that not every obstacle or argument deserves your energy," he wrote, adding that "some things are best ignored" and that learning to let go can help life move forward more smoothly.

The Reverse Card, meanwhile, made him think about the ability to change direction when things are not going as planned.

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"The Reverse Card felt like proof that when life is not moving in your direction, you can still change its course," Agarwal said. "Sometimes, one strong decision is enough to turn the situation around."

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But it was the Wild Card that Agarwal found most meaningful. "And the best of them all - the Wild Card," he wrote. According to Agarwal, everyone has a "wild card" in life — a unique quality, strength or talent that sets them apart.

"I believe each of us has a wild card in life. A quality, a strength, or a gift that makes us different from everyone else," he said.

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Agarwal added that recognising this individual strength and knowing when to use it can make a significant difference. "If you learn to recognise it and use it at the right time, it can take you a very long way," he wrote.

He concluded by linking the lessons from UNO to success, saying that life works in much the same way: thoughtful decisions and small opportunities can gradually build momentum.

Agarwal also asked his followers a question: "Would love to hear about the wild card in your life that makes you uniquely you?"

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Published on: Sep 26, 2026 10:40 AM IST
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