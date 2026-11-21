The system stores and distributes records on arrest warrants, criminal histories, background checks, fugitives, missing persons, and sex offender registries. The extent of the compromise and whether sensitive data was exfiltrated remain unconfirmed.

The discovery comes amid a wave of high-profile cyber disruptions and technological outages over the past week that have rattled US officials, including incidents affecting major banks, the National Security Agency, a global Microsoft outage impacting hundreds of millions of users, and a nationwide halt to air traffic control systems that grounded or delayed more than 18,000 flights.

On November 19, after bureau officials were briefed on the NCIC intrusion, FBI Director Kash Patel appeared on Fox News to tout the agency’s cybersecurity initiatives and urge private companies to update their defenses. Referring to "Operation Winter Shield" — an outreach effort completed months earlier — Patel credited the administration with modernizing critical infrastructure protections.

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“Other administrations could have made these updates, but they didn't,” Patel said during the broadcast. “We are staying ahead of the curve and making up for lost time.”

The suspected NCIC hack follows a separate breach in September, when the digital extortion group ShinyHunters infiltrated an FBI recruitment website and compromised personal data belonging to thousands of current and former bureau employees.

Authorities subsequently arrested at least two suspects in connection with that intrusion — Saif al Din-Khader in Jordan and Canadian cybersecurity executive Ed Dubrovsky — while the FBI attributed the security lapse to an unnamed contractor.