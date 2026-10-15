From strong Trump support to uncertainty: Why Ohio's working-class voters are rethinking their choice

Ohio became a strong Republican state after Trump won large support from working-class and union voters in 2016. The state had voted for the eventual winner in 14 straight presidential elections from 1964 until 2020. In 2020, Democrat Joe Biden won the national election, but Ohio voted for Trump.

Trump is not on the ballot this year, but he has asked his supporters to treat the election as if he is. Republicans are defending a US Senate seat and the governor's office. Two House races are also rated "toss-ups".

Republican Senator Jon Husted is facing Democratic former Senator Sherrod Brown. Democrat Amy Acton is challenging Republican Vivek Ramaswamy for the open governor's seat. Trump campaigned with Husted and Ramaswamy in Youngstown on Monday.

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Rising prices worry some voters

Paul Ringold, a 48-year-old steel hauler and pastor in Warren, voted for Trump in 2016, Biden in 2020 and Trump again in 2024. He is now undecided about whom to support in this year's elections.

"I'm in the wilderness trying to find a place," he told Reuters.

Ringold said higher fuel and food prices, along with Trump's combative style, have made him question some of the president's decisions.

"God knows we didn't vote for this," he said of inflation.

He also said he wanted Trump to change his tone.

"I wish he would just tone down that rhetoric ... that old New York in-your-face 'I got you sucker' persona," he said.

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Early voting has also shown stronger turnout among Democrats in some areas. In Trumbull County, 1,224 Democrats, 559 Republicans and 453 voters with no known political affiliation voted during the first three days.

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Jobs remain a big concern

The Youngstown-Warren area had about 50,000 manufacturing jobs in 1990. That number fell to about 20,000 in 2026, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Jose Arroyo, a United Steelworkers official, said Trump had connected with workers who were worried about lost jobs, pensions and factories.

"Trump has done a good job of basically focusing on social issues with our guys," he said.

Ohio AFL-CIO President Tim Burga also criticised Trump's changes at the National Labor Relations Board, saying they had made it harder for unions to organise and challenge unfair labour practices.

But voters remain divided. Some say higher prices are pushing them towards Democrats. Others continue to support Trump because of issues such as immigration, social issues and the value of their retirement savings.