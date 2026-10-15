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Apple iPhone 18 production may begin in November, hinting at expected 2027 launch

Apple iPhone 18 production may begin in November, hinting at expected 2027 launch

Apple's next standard iPhone is expected next spring, but the company's reported manufacturing plans suggest preparations could begin well before you get your first look at the device.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 12:24 PM IST
Apple iPhone 18 production may begin in November, hinting at expected 2027 launchApple's iPhone 18 could enter production in November ahead of its expected spring 2027 launch.(Photo: Apple)

Apple's next standard iPhone may still be months away, but the company is reportedly preparing early for its arrival. The iPhone 17's strong sales performance has given Apple a reason to maintain confidence in its mainstream smartphone lineup, and its successor could be next in line for a substantial manufacturing run. According to MacRumors, a report shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo suggests that production of the standard iPhone 18 could begin in late November.

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The claim comes from Fixed Focus Digital, which also indicated that Apple is preparing a large volume of inventory. While the company has not confirmed the plan, the reported schedule offers an early indication of how it could prepare for the next iPhone launch.

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iPhone 17's sales performance sets a high bar

The standard iPhone 17 has performed strongly enough to give Apple reason to prepare for continued demand. Counterpoint Research data cited by MacRumors shows that the phone led global smartphone sales in both the first and second quarters of 2026, accounting for 6% of worldwide smartphone unit sales in each quarter. It also outsold the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

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Apple had reportedly responded to the previous model's initial pre-order demand by asking two suppliers to increase daily production by at least 30%, according to The Information. The latest production claim suggests the company could be preparing for another sizeable manufacturing cycle, although the scale of the iPhone 18 order remains unconfirmed.

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What to expect from the iPhone 18

The standard iPhone 18 is expected to retain a design broadly similar to the iPhone 17. Potential changes include a smaller Dynamic Island, Apple's A20 chip and a C2 modem.

MacRumors reports that Apple could unveil the iPhone 18 alongside the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 in spring 2027. If production begins in late November, Apple would have several months to build inventory before the expected launch.

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Apple has not officially announced the phone's specifications, manufacturing schedule or release date. The reported production plans should therefore be treated as an early indication, rather than confirmation of the company's final launch strategy.

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Published on: Oct 15, 2026 12:24 PM IST
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