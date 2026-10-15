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Leela Palaces Hotels shares trim gains after hitting record high post Q2 earnings; check targets

Leela Palaces Hotels shares trim gains after hitting record high post Q2 earnings; check targets

The upmove came after the luxury hospitality company reported strong earnings for the second quarter of FY27, prompting select brokerages to raise their price targets on the stock.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 12:02 PM IST
Leela Palaces Hotels shares trim gains after hitting record high post Q2 earnings; check targetsJM Financial said Leela's Q2 FY27 earnings beat its estimates, with revenue and EBITDA coming in 9 per cent and 11 per cent ahead of its projections, respectively.

Shares of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd surged 10 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 649.80 in Thursday's trade before trimming gains. The stock was last seen trading 2.20 per cent higher at Rs 603.75.

The upmove came after the luxury hospitality company reported strong earnings for the second quarter of FY27, prompting select brokerages to raise their price targets on the stock.

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JM Financial said Leela's Q2 FY27 earnings beat its estimates, with revenue and EBITDA coming in 9 per cent and 11 per cent ahead of its projections, respectively.

Revenue rose 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 410 crore, driven by a 30 per cent increase in average daily rate (ADR), while portfolio occupancy remained stable at 69 per cent. Suite occupancy increased by more than 700 basis points (bps), indicating premiumisation across the portfolio, the brokerage noted.

EBITDA rose 36 per cent YoY to Rs 190 crore, with margins expanding 118 bps to 46 per cent. This marked the second consecutive quarter of more than 35 per cent EBITDA growth.

JM Financial raised its FY27 and FY28 EBITDA estimates by 6 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, following the strong first-half (H1) performance. It expects revenue and EBITDA to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21 per cent over FY26–FY29.

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The brokerage retained its 'Buy' rating and raised its September 2027 target price to Rs 750 from Rs 685.

Choice Institutional Equities also highlighted Leela's strong operational performance in Q2 FY27 and remained positive on the second half of the financial year.

The brokerage cited the upcoming festive and wedding season, along with continued strength in luxury demand, as factors supporting its outlook. It assigned a target price of Rs 720 to the stock.

Elara Securities retained its 'Buy' rating and raised its target price to Rs 798, citing the company's hotel pipeline, healthy same-store growth, rising high-net-worth individual (HNI) population and growing demand for experiential luxury travel.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 12:02 PM IST
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