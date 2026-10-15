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Trump mulls using MOAB, the 'mother of all bombs', against Iran: Report

Trump mulls using MOAB, the 'mother of all bombs', against Iran: Report

Trump has ordered the military to develop additional strike options targeting “a lot of energy infrastructure”, potentially including the MOAB.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 12:02 PM IST
Trump mulls using MOAB, the 'mother of all bombs', against Iran: ReportDonald Trump considers using mother of all bombs against Iran

The US military has drawn up new strike plans that include using the “mother of all bombs” against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites if President Donald Trump orders a resumption of combat operations, either before or after the midterm elections, according to multiple US officials familiar with the plans.

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According to a report in CNN, the proposed use of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal, would mark a significant escalation in the conflict. However, officials have questioned whether the weapon could achieve Trump’s strategic objectives or alter the course of the war.

Trump is under pressure to end the deeply unpopular conflict as Republicans brace for potential voter backlash in the midterm elections. More than six months of US bombing have produced little indication of an imminent negotiated settlement.

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According to one source, Trump has ordered the military to develop additional strike options targeting “a lot of energy infrastructure”, potentially including the MOAB, the report stated. Another source said plans for strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, including Pickaxe Mountain, also explicitly envisage using the bomb. The US and Israel believe Tehran has stored components of its nuclear programme at the site.

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Questions over effectiveness

Military planners are considering the MOAB as an option against high-value targets, including facilities located deep underground. However, officials have questioned whether the weapon can penetrate sufficiently to destroy fortified nuclear sites, including Pickaxe Mountain, which is believed to be protected by layers of granite.

The GPS-guided bomb can devastate an area equivalent to nine city blocks, but it is designed primarily for large-area destruction rather than deep penetration. Its use could also raise concerns about civilian casualties, particularly if infrastructure targets are close to populated areas.

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Officials have suggested the weapon could serve as a psychological tool, potentially giving Trump a symbolic victory and a way to exit the conflict without resuming full-scale combat operations.

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The administration has been exploring options that could provide an off-ramp while leaving room for diplomacy, including an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. A major ground operation remains a possibility in military planning, but no administration officials are currently advocating such action.

Trump has previously said he would hold off on additional strikes before the midterms, although advisers remain uncertain whether that position is definitive. The military is also preparing for potential Iranian retaliation.

A White House official said Trump was keeping all options open to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. The Pentagon said it plans for a wide range of operational scenarios.

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Published on: Oct 15, 2026 12:01 PM IST
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