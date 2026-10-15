BS-VII emission standards: Government proposes three-phase rollout starting from April 2029 

The long-term implementation window aims to align India's regulatory frameworks with Europe's Euro 7 standards.

While the principal tailpipe limits for carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides (NOx), and exhaust particulate matter (PM) remain unchanged from BS-VI regulations, BS-VII lowers the particulate matter measurement threshold from 23 nanometers to 10 nanometers to catch finer particulates.

Additional criteria address non-exhaust pollution, including tyre and brake wear particulates, minimum durability metrics for electric vehicle batteries, and market surveillance through independent testing of in-use vehicles.

Automotive industry executives expressed concerns regarding the regulatory schedule, warning that diverting research and engineering resources toward compliance could delay product launch cycles and electric vehicle development programs. MoRTH plans to release category-specific notifications detailing testing procedures and compliance protocols following stakeholder discussions.

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BS VII norms to roll out in 3 phases from April 2029

This video provides an operational breakdown of the three-phase BS-VII implementation timeline and discusses its expected financial and technical impact on automakers.