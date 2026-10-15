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BS-VII emission standards: Government proposes three-phase rollout starting from April 2029 

BS-VII emission standards: Government proposes three-phase rollout starting from April 2029 

While the principal tailpipe limits for carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides (NOx), and exhaust particulate matter (PM) remain unchanged from BS-VI regulations, BS-VII lowers the particulate matter measurement threshold from 23 nanometers to 10 nanometers to catch finer particulates.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 11:47 AM IST
BS-VII emission standards: Government proposes three-phase rollout starting from April 2029 The long-term implementation window aims to align India's regulatory frameworks with Europe's Euro 7 standards. 

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a draft notification introducing a three-phase roadmap for Bharat Stage VII (BS-VII) vehicle emission standards starting in April 2029. The proposal expands compliance beyond standard laboratory conditions to cover real-world driving environments and lifetime performance monitoring.

Under the proposed timeline, the first phase begins in April 2029 for passenger vehicles, including cars and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the M1 category. The second phase extends requirements to small commercial vehicles in 2030, followed by the third phase covering heavy commercial vehicles, buses, and construction equipment by April 2035.

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The long-term implementation window aims to align India's regulatory frameworks with Europe's Euro 7 standards.

While the principal tailpipe limits for carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides (NOx), and exhaust particulate matter (PM) remain unchanged from BS-VI regulations, BS-VII lowers the particulate matter measurement threshold from 23 nanometers to 10 nanometers to catch finer particulates.

Additional criteria address non-exhaust pollution, including tyre and brake wear particulates, minimum durability metrics for electric vehicle batteries, and market surveillance through independent testing of in-use vehicles.

Automotive industry executives expressed concerns regarding the regulatory schedule, warning that diverting research and engineering resources toward compliance could delay product launch cycles and electric vehicle development programs. MoRTH plans to release category-specific notifications detailing testing procedures and compliance protocols following stakeholder discussions.

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BS VII norms to roll out in 3 phases from April 2029

This video provides an operational breakdown of the three-phase BS-VII implementation timeline and discusses its expected financial and technical impact on automakers.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 15, 2026 11:47 AM IST
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