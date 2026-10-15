BS-VII emission standards: Government proposes three-phase rollout starting from April 2029 

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a draft notification introducing a three-phase roadmap for Bharat Stage VII (BS-VII) vehicle emission standards starting in April 2029. The proposal expands compliance beyond standard laboratory conditions to cover real-world driving environments and lifetime performance monitoring.
Under the proposed timeline, the first phase begins in April 2029 for passenger vehicles, including cars and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the M1 category. The second phase extends requirements to small commercial vehicles in 2030, followed by the third phase covering heavy commercial vehicles, buses, and construction equipment by April 2035.