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Harry and Meghan ‘surprised’ by King Charles’ message that they remain private citizens after UK return

Harry and Meghan ‘surprised’ by King Charles’ message that they remain private citizens after UK return

The letter was circulated to government departments, the military and Lord-Lieutenants, who represent the monarch across the UK, as well as Harry’s team.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 12:26 PM IST
Harry and Meghan ‘surprised’ by King Charles’ message that they remain private citizens after UK returnThe letter also sets out how matters involving the couple should be handled.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been left “surprised” by a letter from King Charles making it clear that the couple continue to be treated as “private citizens” after their return to the UK, a spokesperson for the Sussexes told CNN.

The clarification came in a letter sent on behalf of the King on Monday by the UK’s Lord Chamberlain, the most senior officer of the British royal household.

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The letter was circulated to government departments, the military and Lord-Lieutenants, who represent the monarch across the UK, as well as Harry’s team.

The letter pointed to the couple’s decision in January 2020 to step away from their official royal roles.

It said it is “well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family.”

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The Palace said that arrangement remains unchanged.

“This position will ‘continue to be fully respected,’” the letter said, adding, “There is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

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What does this mean for Harry and Meghan?

The letter also sets out how matters involving the couple should be handled.

Any operational issues concerning Harry and Meghan should be taken up with the relevant police authorities rather than the Royal Household.

The clarification comes as Harry continues his efforts to have taxpayer-funded security for his family reinstated in the UK. Their security arrangements were downgraded after the couple stepped back from royal duties and moved to North America in 2020.

The Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC), which deals with security arrangements for senior royals and other high-profile figures, is expected to discuss the Sussexes’ arrangements this week. The meeting could take place as soon as Tuesday.

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Harry and Meghan's return to the UK

The latest development comes just weeks after Harry and Meghan returned to the UK with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The family moved back to Britain late last month, with the children enrolled in British schools. Their return marks a significant change after years of living in the US and a very public falling-out with members of the wider royal family.

Despite the tensions that followed their departure, the Sussexes have continued to maintain links with the UK through family, charitable and other activities.

However, the Palace letter makes clear that their work does not give them an official royal role.

What does the letter say about their charitable work?

According to the letter, any charitable activities undertaken by Harry and Meghan remain separate from the Royal Household.

It described all charitable work carried out by the couple as a “personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity.”

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“In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests,” it said.

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The letter also made clear that Harry and Meghan’s office will continue to operate independently of the Palace.

It said all correspondence and administrative questions relating to the couple should be sent directly to their office, “which will continue to operate separately from The Royal Household.”

For now, the message from the Palace is clear: Harry and Meghan’s return to Britain has not changed their formal status within the royal family.

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Published on: Sep 9, 2026 12:25 PM IST
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