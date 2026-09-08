Heathrow departures halted after ATC technical failure, delays expected: Report

The disruption has been attributed to issues involving ATC equipment, weather conditions including turbulence, and airspace management, according to information on the operational situation.

The latest failure followed a separate incident that affected Heathrow’s arrivals earlier in the day. At 11:07 a.m., incoming flights using runway 27R were temporarily suspended following a bird strike.

Air traffic controllers responded by moving active flight operations to runway 27L, allowing incoming traffic to continue while teams dealt with the affected runway.

Ground crews subsequently cleared and inspected runway 27R. The runway was reopened just six minutes later, at 11:13 a.m., allowing normal arrival operations to resume.

However, the subsequent ATC system disruption at 12:48 p.m. created a much wider impact on the airport’s operations. With departures suspended, aircraft were left waiting on taxiways while passengers faced delays inside Heathrow’s terminals.

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The disruption is expected to have a significant knock-on effect as airlines manage aircraft, crew and passenger schedules across their networks. Even after the technical issue is resolved, delays could continue through the afternoon and evening as airlines work to clear the backlog of flights.

Heathrow has advised passengers scheduled to depart from the airport to check their flight status directly with their airline before travelling to the airport.

The airport has not indicated how long the departure restrictions will remain in place. Passengers are also being advised to allow for potential delays as operations gradually return to normal once the ATC systems are restored.

The incident highlights the extent to which a technical failure in air traffic control infrastructure can quickly disrupt operations at a major international aviation hub, affecting not only flights at Heathrow but potentially schedules across the wider airline network.