PM Modi lays foundation stone for Gujarat highway projects; Gadkari highlights faster, safer connectivity

READ THIS: Siliguri corridor gets major highway boost! Centre approves ₹2,077 crore NH-327 four-laning plan

Gadkari highlights faster, safer connectivity

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari welcomed the projects and said they would significantly improve connectivity across the region. In a post on X, Gadkari wrote: "Strengthening regional connectivity and making travel faster, safer and more efficient, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji laid the foundation stone of key National Highway projects in Gujarat."

The 6-laning of the 13.8-km Kamrej–Chalthan section of NH-48 will strengthen connectivity between Kamrej, Chalthan and the Surat region while enhancing traffic capacity for smoother and more efficient movement.

The foundation stone was also laid for additional structures, including major bridges over the Rivers Tapi and Narmada, on the Vadodara–Surat section of NH-48. These structures will further strengthen the highway network and facilitate seamless movement along this vital economic corridor.

Advertisement

🛣️ Strengthening regional connectivity and making travel faster, safer and more efficient, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji laid the foundation stone of key National Highway projects in Gujarat.



The 6️⃣-laning of the 13.8-km Kamrej–Chalthan section of NH-48 will… pic.twitter.com/9kwYXgwwf5 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 8, 2026

On NH-53, the construction of grade-separated structures at Abhava, Mindhola and Khajod Junctions will enhance road safety and traffic efficiency by eliminating conflicts at key junctions and enabling uninterrupted movement.

"My sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to strengthening India’s infrastructure. These projects will improve mobility, enhance freight movement and strengthen the industrial and economic potential of South Gujarat, creating greater opportunities for businesses and communities across the region," Gadkari wrote on X.

Advertisement

Six-laning of Kamrej-Chalthan stretch

One of the key projects involves six-laning of the 13.8-km Kamrej-Chalthan section of NH-48. The expansion is expected to increase highway capacity, reduce congestion and facilitate smoother movement between Kamrej, Chalthan and Surat. The project will also support freight movement and regional industrial activity.

ALSO READ: Want a driving license in India? Govt plans grading system for drivers, says Nitin Gadkari

New bridges on NH-48

Additional structures, including major bridges over the Tapi and Narmada rivers, will be constructed on the Vadodara-Surat section of NH-48. The works are aimed at removing capacity bottlenecks and improving traffic flow along one of Gujarat’s important economic corridors.

Grade-separated junctions on NH-53

The government will also develop grade-separated structures at Abhava, Mindhola and Khajod junctions on NH-53. These structures are expected to eliminate traffic conflicts, improve road safety and allow uninterrupted movement at busy junctions.