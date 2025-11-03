The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have commenced the large-scale recall of approximately 700 Chinese-made vehicles previously assigned to senior officers, after security authorities raised concerns that embedded technology in these cars could compromise sensitive information. According to Israeli media, the process began after an order was signed by military chief of staff Eyal Zamir, and will focus first on officers in sensitive positions, before expanding to the broader group of affected vehicles.

The operation is expected to conclude by the end of March 2026, with most of the recalled cars being seven-seat models offered to lieutenant colonels and colonels since 2022, the reports added.

The recall follows earlier restrictions implemented by the IDF, including a ban on all Chinese vehicles entering military bases. Officials cited fears that cameras, microphones, sensors, and communication systems installed in these vehicles could potentially be used for intelligence collection or data transmission beyond users’ control. Local publications Calcalist and Israel Hayom reported that the principal model involved is the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro. The IDF has declined to comment on the matter.

Zamir signed the order after security agencies warned of a “real concern of sensitive information leakage or intelligence collection through vehicle systems,” claiming certain Chinese cars equipped with cameras, microphones, sensors, and communication technologies could transmit data to external servers outside users’ control.

No evidence has been publicly presented to substantiate the claims of espionage risk. The move aligns with actions previously taken by the United States and Britain, where Chinese technology has been excluded from sensitive security environments on similar grounds.

China has emerged as a vocal critic of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, calling for the creation of an independent Palestinian state and greater humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip. Beijing’s positions have received support from international human rights groups and in parts of the Arab world.