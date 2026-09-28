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Iran completes Chabahar-Zahedan rail line, unlocking India’s trade route to Central Asia 

Iran completes Chabahar-Zahedan rail line, unlocking India’s trade route to Central Asia 

Expected to become fully operational over the next three to four months, the newly laid tracks establish a crucial supply-chain bridge bypassing Pakistan, substantially reducing transit costs and time for Indian cargo heading to Afghanistan, Eurasia, and Russia via the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 8:39 AM IST
Iran completes Chabahar-Zahedan rail line, unlocking India’s trade route to Central Asia For New Delhi, the completion of the Chabahar-Zahedan rail artery operationalises years of diplomatic and economic investment in Iran’s deep-water port.

In a significant development for Eurasian trade dynamics, construction on the strategic Chabahar-Zahedan railway line in Iran has been fully completed, marking a major milestone for regional transit networks and offering India an uninterrupted, overland route into landlocked Central Asia, according to a report by The Economic Times.

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The expansive rail infrastructure project connects Iran's oceanic hub of Chabahar directly to the national rail network at Zahedan. Expected to become fully operational over the next three to four months, the newly laid tracks establish a crucial supply-chain bridge bypassing Pakistan, substantially reducing transit costs and time for Indian cargo heading to Afghanistan, Eurasia, and Russia via the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

Engineering through rugged terrain 

The newly-constructed railway traverses challenging geographical terrain in southeastern Iran, incorporating dozens of stations, extensive tunneling, and specialised bridges to facilitate high-capacity freight and passenger traffic:

  • Key Infrastructure: The line features over 30 stations, 39 complex tunnels, and hundreds of major bridges and level crossings. 
  • Operational Capacity: Designed for freight speeds up to 90 km/h and passenger trains up to 120 km/h, the line aims to shift millions of metric tons of cargo annually from sea and road to rail. 
  • Connectivity Nodes: Important intermediary stations such as Khash and Iranshahr have been outfitted to handle immediate operational logistics. 

Strategic trade implications for India 

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For New Delhi, the completion of the Chabahar-Zahedan rail artery operationalises years of diplomatic and economic investment in Iran’s deep-water port. Without direct overland transit through neighboring territory, Indian exporters have long relied on maritime-cum-land bypasses to access landlocked markets in Central Asian republics like Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

With the rail link reaching Zahedan, freight arriving at Chabahar Port can now be loaded directly onto freight trains bound for Iran's northern borders and existing rail networks linking directly into Central Asia and Western Europe. The Economic Times report highlighted that India and Iranian authorities remain engaged in ongoing discussions to streamline customs, logistics management, and potential operational partnerships to maximize the line's commercial utilization once operations formally commence later this year.

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Published on: Sep 28, 2026 7:41 AM IST
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