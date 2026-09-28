Iran completes Chabahar-Zahedan rail line, unlocking India’s trade route to Central Asia 

In a significant development for Eurasian trade dynamics, construction on the strategic Chabahar-Zahedan railway line in Iran has been fully completed, marking a major milestone for regional transit networks and offering India an uninterrupted, overland route into landlocked Central Asia, according to a report by The Economic Times.

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The expansive rail infrastructure project connects Iran's oceanic hub of Chabahar directly to the national rail network at Zahedan. Expected to become fully operational over the next three to four months, the newly laid tracks establish a crucial supply-chain bridge bypassing Pakistan, substantially reducing transit costs and time for Indian cargo heading to Afghanistan, Eurasia, and Russia via the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).