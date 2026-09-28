Iran completes Chabahar-Zahedan rail line, unlocking India’s trade route to Central Asia 

Engineering through rugged terrain
The newly-constructed railway traverses challenging geographical terrain in southeastern Iran, incorporating dozens of stations, extensive tunneling, and specialised bridges to facilitate high-capacity freight and passenger traffic:
- Key Infrastructure: The line features over 30 stations, 39 complex tunnels, and hundreds of major bridges and level crossings.
- Operational Capacity: Designed for freight speeds up to 90 km/h and passenger trains up to 120 km/h, the line aims to shift millions of metric tons of cargo annually from sea and road to rail.
- Connectivity Nodes: Important intermediary stations such as Khash and Iranshahr have been outfitted to handle immediate operational logistics.
Strategic trade implications for India
For New Delhi, the completion of the Chabahar-Zahedan rail artery operationalises years of diplomatic and economic investment in Iran’s deep-water port. Without direct overland transit through neighboring territory, Indian exporters have long relied on maritime-cum-land bypasses to access landlocked markets in Central Asian republics like Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.
With the rail link reaching Zahedan, freight arriving at Chabahar Port can now be loaded directly onto freight trains bound for Iran's northern borders and existing rail networks linking directly into Central Asia and Western Europe. The Economic Times report highlighted that India and Iranian authorities remain engaged in ongoing discussions to streamline customs, logistics management, and potential operational partnerships to maximize the line's commercial utilization once operations formally commence later this year.