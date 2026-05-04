Donald Trump announces ‘Project Freedom’ to guide stranded ships out of Hormuz

US-Iran war: US President Donald Trump announced that the US Navy will start guiding foreign ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz to safety from Monday under an operation called Project Freedom. He warned Iran that any interference with the operation would be met with force. The move aims to escort ships out of the restricted waterway so they can resume their business.

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Trump said the operation is intended to help foreign vessels trapped in the strait as innocent bystanders, many of which are running low on food, drinking water and other essential supplies for their large crews. Following his announcement, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported that a tanker was hit by unknown projectiles in the strait. The US also said it was engaged in positive discussions with Iran that could lead to a beneficial outcome for all parties.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described Project Freedom as a humanitarian effort on behalf of the United States and Middle Eastern countries, especially Iran. He said the operation is meant to free people, companies and countries that have done nothing wrong and are victims of circumstance. Trump added that if the humanitarian process is interfered with, the response would be forceful.

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The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the mission, directed by the President, will support merchant vessels seeking to move freely through the international trade corridor. Support for Project Freedom will include guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms and 15,000 service members.

CENTCOM stated the operation aims to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the strait. Admiral Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, said the mission is essential to regional security and the global economy while maintaining the naval blockade.

According to the International Maritime Organization, hundreds of ships and up to 20,000 seafarers have been unable to transit the strait during the conflict. It is not yet clear which countries the US operation will assist or how it will function. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea route between Oman and Iran, carries one-fifth of global oil supplies. CENTCOM noted that a quarter of the world's oil trade at sea, along with significant volumes of fuel and fertiliser products, passes through the corridor. The waterway has been effectively closed since February 28, when the US and Israel launched the war with Iran. Iran has blocked nearly all shipping from the Gulf except its own for over two months, while the US has imposed a blockade on ships travelling to and from Iranian ports. Some vessels attempting to transit the strait have reported being fired upon, and Iran has seized several ships. The Trump administration has sought help from other countries to form an international coalition to secure shipping in the strait. CENTCOM said the latest effort combines diplomatic action with military coordination.