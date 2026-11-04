Meet Suhana Gill, the 20-year-old Punjabi-origin woman who made history as Canada’s Surrey’s youngest city councillor

Born and raised in Surrey, Gill completed her high school education at the age of 15. She then studied political science at Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) and completed her bachelor’s degree at 19.

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Her involvement in public affairs, youth advocacy and community initiatives began before her entry into the city council. These activities helped her become a young voice in Surrey’s civic life.

Gill has also worked with the House of Commons, contributed to CBC News panels and been associated with the non-profit sector. She has also worked in real estate, where she gained an understanding of the housing affordability crisis and the difficulties faced by young families trying to establish themselves in the city.

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Gill contested the October 17 municipal election as a candidate of the Safe Surrey Coalition led by Doug McCallum.

Her campaign focused on issues including affordability, infrastructure, public safety, transportation and opportunities for young people as Surrey’s population continues to grow.

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She maintained that the city’s growth needed to be accompanied by a more responsive municipal administration, particularly on issues affecting students, young professionals and young families.

Gill also maintained that young residents should not merely be viewed as future voters but should have a meaningful role in shaping decisions that would affect their lives for decades.

Affordable housing and better public transportation were also key parts of her campaign. As a young resident who had experienced Surrey’s changing landscape, Gill positioned herself as someone who could bring a different perspective to municipal governance.