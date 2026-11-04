Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
Meet Suhana Gill, the 20-year-old Punjabi-origin woman who made history as Canada’s Surrey’s youngest city councillor

Meet Suhana Gill, the 20-year-old Punjabi-origin woman who made history as Canada’s Surrey’s youngest city councillor

Gill contested the October 17 municipal election as a candidate of the Safe Surrey Coalition led by Doug McCallum.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 4:15 PM IST
Meet Suhana Gill, the 20-year-old Punjabi-origin woman who made history as Canada’s Surrey’s youngest city councillorGill also maintained that young residents should not merely be viewed as future voters.

20-year-old Suhana Gill has become the youngest-ever city councillor of Surrey in British Columbia, Canada, after taking oath on November 2, according to a report by The Tribune

Gill, who is of Punjabi origin, joined the newly elected Surrey City Council led by Mayor Doug McCallum.

Born and raised in Surrey, Gill completed her high school education at the age of 15. She then studied political science at Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) and completed her bachelor’s degree at 19.

Advertisement

Her involvement in public affairs, youth advocacy and community initiatives began before her entry into the city council. These activities helped her become a young voice in Surrey’s civic life.

Gill has also worked with the House of Commons, contributed to CBC News panels and been associated with the non-profit sector. She has also worked in real estate, where she gained an understanding of the housing affordability crisis and the difficulties faced by young families trying to establish themselves in the city.

Don't Miss: Canada immigration rules: Fraudulent consultants face fines of up to CAD 1.5 million

Gill contested the October 17 municipal election as a candidate of the Safe Surrey Coalition led by Doug McCallum.

Her campaign focused on issues including affordability, infrastructure, public safety, transportation and opportunities for young people as Surrey’s population continues to grow.

Advertisement

She maintained that the city’s growth needed to be accompanied by a more responsive municipal administration, particularly on issues affecting students, young professionals and young families.

Gill also maintained that young residents should not merely be viewed as future voters but should have a meaningful role in shaping decisions that would affect their lives for decades.

Affordable housing and better public transportation were also key parts of her campaign. As a young resident who had experienced Surrey’s changing landscape, Gill positioned herself as someone who could bring a different perspective to municipal governance.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 4:15 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more