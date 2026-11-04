Michael Jackson’s $600 million family trust is still unfunded 17 years after his death. Paris Jackson wants answers

The petition claims the estate has generated billions of dollars but the family trust for Prince, 29, Paris and Bigi, 24, remains unfunded.

What does the trust say?

Under the trust's terms, the siblings were meant to start receiving income from their respective shares at 21. They were then due to receive one-third of the principal at 30, half of the remaining amount at 35 and the balance at 40.

Prince is set to turn 30 in four months, while Paris turns 29 in April and Bigi turns 25 in February.

Paris's lawyers claim Branca has kept an "iron grip" over the estate and decided how much money the siblings receive. They also allege that payments were cut by millions after Paris filed earlier legal challenges.

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The petition says the estate has billions available, pointing to the 2018 sale of its 10% interest in EMI Music Publishing to Sony for $287.5 million (£214 million) and the 2020 sale of Neverland Ranch for $22 million (£16 million).

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As of December 2024, the estate reportedly held around $850 million (£633 million) in cash and cash equivalents. The executors have valued the estate at between $2 billion (£1.5 billion) and $3 billion (£2.2 billion).

Paris estimates that around $600 million (£445 million) remains available after potential liabilities.

Estate rejects Paris's claims

The estate says it cannot fully fund the trusts until several legal issues are settled, including ongoing IRS litigation over $700 million in taxes and penalties.

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A spokesman said, "Further, the claim that the executor has withheld or "cut” payments is a complete fabrication. In fact, more than $200million has already been distributed for the benefit of Paris and the other beneficiaries."

The estate also said, "Michael Jackson’s will is clear. None of his children receive a distribution until they are in their 30s."

Paris's spokesperson hit back, saying, "The Estate is once again deflecting from its own incompetence."

The court is due to hear the matter on December 4.

Paris has also challenged Branca's management of the estate and previously asked for his compensation to be reduced, accusing him of missing deadlines for financial reports.

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, aged 50. His estate appointed Branca and John McClain as co-executors. McClain died in May 2026, leaving Branca as the sole executor.