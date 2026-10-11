Nepal floods: Landslide blocks Budhi Gandaki River, videos show floodwaters sweeping away homes and bridges

The incident occurred in Chumnubri village, about 100 km (62 miles) west of Kathmandu, where a dry landslide blocked the Budhi Gandaki River. The river later flooded downstream areas, officials said.

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“We have asked villagers living along the river banks downstream to evacuate and remain safe,” Dharmendra Kumar Mishra, the Gorkha district's most senior bureaucrat told Reuters.

The flooding has already caused significant damage. About a dozen houses and two suspension bridges were swept away, while a camp belonging to a hydroelectric project was damaged, Mishra said.

Videos circulating on social media showed muddy floodwaters rushing through the mountainous area, with houses and other structures being swept away by the swollen river. Local reports also showed residents fleeing riverside settlements as the water level rose.

A short while ago: A devastating flash flood has swept away Salleri Bazaar (Market) and caused severe destruction in Jagat Bazaar along the Budhi Gandaki River, Gorkha District, Nepal. (Video provided by Umesh.) https://t.co/aK74PD0S5t — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) October 11, 2026

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The river, carrying muddy sludge, continued to rise and washed away a highway bridge connecting Gorkha with neighbouring Dhading district, said Dharam Raj Uprety, chief of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

बुढीगण्डकी नदीमा आएको बाढीपश्चात् खोज तथा उद्धार कार्यका लागि नेपाली सेनाको फौज हवाई तथा स्थल मार्गबाट खटिई पहिरोको जोखिममा रहेको जगत इलाकाबाट ६ जनाको हवाई उद्धार गरिएको छ । काठमाडौँमा रहेको composite quick reaction team समेत हवाई साधनबाट उक्त इलाकामा तैनाथ भएको छ । — Balen Shah (@ShahBalen) October 11, 2026

The army rescued six people from Jagat who were facing the risk of a landslide, Prime Minister Balendra Shah said in a social media post. Another 18 workers from the affected hydroelectric project camp escaped safely, Uprety said.

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Flash floods carrying mud, debris and huge boulders have struck Nepal’s Manaslu region after a dry landslide blocked the Budhi Gandaki River near Lokpa, Chumnubri-6. The river has repeatedly blocked and burst since around 04:00 this morning, 11.10.2026, threatening settlements downstream toward Jagat and Arughat. No casualties have been reported so far. Video ©: Gurung Suna. — Everest Today (@EverestToday) October 11, 2026

Authorities have warned people living along the river in Gorkha, Tanahun, Chitwan, East Nawalparasi and West Nawalparasi districts to remain alert and move to safer locations.

“Please help ensure that people in at-risk areas are moved to safe locations in time and assist search and rescue operations as needed,” the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said in a social media post.

Army and police rescue teams have reached the affected area and were monitoring the situation from a helicopter, officials said.

The Budhi Gandaki is a tributary of the Trishuli River. In August, a glacier collapse in another tributary downstream triggered a catastrophic flood that killed 1,457 people, with thousands still missing