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US visitor visa delays: These 15 cities have the longest interview wait times in 2026

US visitor visa delays: These 15 cities have the longest interview wait times in 2026

US Government Accountability Office noted that the number of officers working on non-immigrant visas declined from 1,342 in 2024 to 904 in 2025.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 11, 2026 8:55 AM IST
US visitor visa delays: These 15 cities have the longest interview wait times in 2026The figures refer to the estimated wait for the next available interview for a B1/B2 visa
SUMMARY
  • The US Department of State updates its global visa wait-time information periodically
  • Sydney in Australia tops global ranking with an estimated wait of 21 months
  • Hyderabad, Mumbai & New Delhi report waits of 12 months, 11.5 months & 10 months

Applicants seeking a US visitor visa could face waiting periods of nearly two years for an interview, depending on where they apply. Sydney in Australia tops the global ranking, with an estimated wait of 21 months, followed by Toronto in Canada, where applicants may have to wait 20 months for the next available appointment.

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According to a report by Visual Capitalist, based on data from the US Department of State dated September 17, 2026, interview availability varies significantly across US embassies and consulates worldwide. Several Indian cities also feature prominently, with Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi reporting waits of 12 months, 11.5 months and 10 months, respectively.

The figures refer to the estimated wait for the next available interview for a B1/B2 visa, which covers temporary business travel and tourism. They do not represent the total time required for visa approval.

READ THIS: US imposes up to $20,000 visa bond on 50 countries, India left out

Top 15 cities with the longest US visa interview waits

The following ranking is based on the next available B1/B2 visitor visa interview appointments reported by Visual Capitalist.

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Source: Visual Capitalist, using US Department of State data as of September 17, 2026. Cities with equal wait times are shown in the order reported

Why are US visa interview waits so long?

Staffing constraints, rising demand and backlogs accumulated during the Covid-19 pandemic have contributed to prolonged waiting periods at several US consulates.

Visual Capitalist, citing a report by the US Government Accountability Office, noted that the number of officers working on nonimmigrant visas declined from 1,342 in 2024 to 904 in 2025, a drop of nearly one-third. Reduced staffing can make it more difficult for consulates to handle large volumes of applications efficiently.

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ALSO READ: H-1B visa fraud: US bill proposes $250,000 fine, 10-year ban for employers. What it means for Indians?

Canada also features prominently in the ranking, with six cities among the 20 locations with the longest waits. Toronto, Vancouver, Halifax, Ottawa, Quebec and Calgary all report delays of 14 months or more.

How can applicants check US visa interview availability?

The US Department of State updates its global visa wait-time information periodically. Applicants can consult the official Global Visa Wait Times page to check estimated appointment availability.

The department also advises applicants who have already scheduled an interview to check periodically for earlier openings. The published estimates are not guarantees, and additional administrative processing may be required after an interview.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 11, 2026 3:00 AM IST
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