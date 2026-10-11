US visitor visa delays: These 15 cities have the longest interview wait times in 2026

The figures refer to the estimated wait for the next available interview for a B1/B2 visa, which covers temporary business travel and tourism. They do not represent the total time required for visa approval.

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Top 15 cities with the longest US visa interview waits

The following ranking is based on the next available B1/B2 visitor visa interview appointments reported by Visual Capitalist.

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Source: Visual Capitalist, using US Department of State data as of September 17, 2026. Cities with equal wait times are shown in the order reported

Why are US visa interview waits so long?

Staffing constraints, rising demand and backlogs accumulated during the Covid-19 pandemic have contributed to prolonged waiting periods at several US consulates.

Visual Capitalist, citing a report by the US Government Accountability Office, noted that the number of officers working on nonimmigrant visas declined from 1,342 in 2024 to 904 in 2025, a drop of nearly one-third. Reduced staffing can make it more difficult for consulates to handle large volumes of applications efficiently.

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Canada also features prominently in the ranking, with six cities among the 20 locations with the longest waits. Toronto, Vancouver, Halifax, Ottawa, Quebec and Calgary all report delays of 14 months or more.

How can applicants check US visa interview availability?

The US Department of State updates its global visa wait-time information periodically. Applicants can consult the official Global Visa Wait Times page to check estimated appointment availability.

The department also advises applicants who have already scheduled an interview to check periodically for earlier openings. The published estimates are not guarantees, and additional administrative processing may be required after an interview.