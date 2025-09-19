Nepal protests: KP Sharma Oli says govt never gave orders to fire at Gen-Z protesters

Ousted Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has finally broken his silence on the protests that gripped the Himalayan nation. The Nepal Police were reported to have used force to quell the protests, which led to the death of 19 protesters.

In a Facebook post, Oli, referring to the youth-led protest against corruption, said that the demonstrations that were supposed to be peaceful were infiltrated. “Conspirators who infiltrated it created violence, killing our youth. The government had not ordered the firing on protesters. The shooting of protesters with automatic weapons that are not with the police should be investigated,” he said, adding that he would pray for the deceased and for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Something similar was said by newly-appointed PM Sushila Karki, who said that the arson and vandalism on September 9 were “pre-planned” and not carried out by Gen-Z protesters.

"We are now facing a major assault on our constitution. After my resignation as Prime Minister, Singha Durbar was set ablaze – the map of Nepal was burned, and efforts were made to erase the nation’s insignia. Representative institutions, the judiciary, businesses, political party offices, the homes of leaders and activists, and private property were selectively razed to ashes," Oli said.

The former PM said he would not elaborate much on the conspiracy today, and that a lot of things would reveal itself in the days to come. He said the Gen-Z citizens of Nepal would discover the truth themselves. The former prime minister said now is the time for the Nepalese people to unite and protect the sovereignty and the constitution of their country.

Oli resigned on September 9 following protests that turned violent. Hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation after the death of at least 19 people during police action on September 8. The protests on September 8 and 9 were against alleged corruption and a ban on social media. A total of 72 people, including three policemen, lost their lives during the unrest.