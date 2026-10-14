Netflix bags exclusive rights to stream all 104 matches of 2030 FIFA World Cup in Spain & Andorra

Under the deal, one match per matchday will be available free in Spain. A separate package featuring every Spanish national team match, both semifinals and the final will be offered to a national free-to-air broadcaster.

Netflix has yet to announce its television partner, with further details expected closer to the tournament. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, Variety reported.

Don't Miss: BMW breaks down at night, catches fire by morning: Owner wins ₹70.75 lakh insurance payout

Netflix plans extensive live coverage

The streaming platform plans to offer comprehensive coverage of the tournament, including pre-game, half-time and post-game shows with a distinctly Spanish perspective.

Netflix will also provide daily highlights programmes on match days and additional content ahead of the tournament.

Advertisement

"Few events unite people like the World Cup," said Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria in a statement.

"Our expanding partnership with FIFA, including the Women's World Cup in 2027 and 2031 for the U.S. and Canada, reflects our continued commitment to bringing fans closer to the world's biggest sports moments," she added.

Must Read: 'My satellites have been hovering for 5 years, I'm ahead of Musk in the queue,' says Sunil Bharti Mittal

Spain enters 2030 tournament as defending champion

Spain won the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final on July 19, 2026.

Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute after the match went into extra time, securing Spain's second men's FIFA World Cup title.

Advertisement

The victory ended a 16-year wait for Spain, which previously lifted the trophy in 2010. The team also completed an unbeaten campaign following its UEFA Euro 2024 triumph.

(With inputs from ANI)