Delhi launches Lakshmi Yojana portal: Women can now apply online for ₹2,500 monthly assistance

Who is eligible?

According to the Delhi government, women aged 21 to 60 years can apply for the scheme if their annual family income does not exceed ₹2.5 lakh.

Applicants must have been residents of Delhi for at least 10 years, and only one woman per family can avail the benefit. The scheme is not available to income-tax payers, while women with more than three children are also excluded.

In addition, the applicant and her family should not have any criminal record.

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Documents required

Before starting the online application, applicants should keep the required documents ready. These include an Aadhaar card, proof of residence, income certificate, bank account details, Aadhaar-linked mobile number and a passport-size photograph.

The government has advised applicants to ensure that all documents are updated and accurate to avoid delays during the verification process.

How to apply

Eligible women can submit their applications through the official portal at dly.delhi.gov.in.

After visiting the website, applicants need to register using their Aadhaar-linked mobile number and complete the eligibility verification process. They will then be required to fill in their personal details, family information and bank account details for Direct Benefit Transfer.

Applicants must upload the prescribed documents and, where applicable, submit a signed MP or MLA endorsement letter before reviewing and submitting the application online. Once submitted, they can download the acknowledgement receipt and use their registered mobile number to track the application status on the portal.

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Verification before payment

The Delhi government said every application will undergo document and eligibility verification before financial assistance is released.

Eligible beneficiaries will receive ₹2,500 every month directly into their registered bank accounts through the DBT system. Officials have indicated that the first instalment is likely to be disbursed after the verification process is completed, with payments expected around Raksha Bandhan.

The launch of the portal marks the operational rollout of the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, allowing eligible women to begin the application process and access monthly financial assistance once their applications are approved.