Pakistan a base for terrorist groups, divided with focus on India, domestic, global: US report

A US Congressional research report dated March 25 identified Pakistan as a base for numerous armed terrorist groups, some active since the 1980s.

The report categorises these groups as globally oriented, Afghanistan oriented, India oriented, domestic, or sectarian in nature. Twelve of these groups are designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) under US law, with most following Islamist extremist ideology.

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Despite several major military offensives, including airstrikes and intelligence-based operations, these US- and United Nations-designated terrorist groups continue to operate on Pakistani soil, the report added.

The report highlights Lashkar-e-Taiba, an India- and Kashmir-oriented group formed in Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan-administered Kashmir in the late 1980s. Designated a FTO in 2001 and led by Hafiz Saeed, Lashkar-e-Taiba has renamed itself Jamaat-ud-Dawa to avoid sanctions. It was responsible for the 2008 terrorist attack on Mumbai, among others.

Jaish-e-Mohammed, founded in 2000 by Masood Azhar and designated an FTO in 2001, operates with around 500 armed supporters across India, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Other groups such as Harakat-ul Jihad Islami, Harakat ul-Mujahidin, and Hizbul Mujahideen also operate from Pakistan.

The US report supports India's position on Pakistan's continued support for terrorist groups. An offshoot of Lashkar called The Resistance Front, responsible for the Pahalgam attacks that killed 26 people, has been designated a global terrorist organisation.

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In response to the Pahalgam attacks, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 6, 2025. Indian Armed Forces struck nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, killing over 100 terrorists and their associates. On May 10, Pakistan launched attacks on Indian military bases using missiles and drones, which were completely thwarted by Indian defence systems. Following these events, formal talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations of both countries led to a ceasefire agreement on May 12.