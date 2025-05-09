Pakistan getting hammered: Multiple attacks against convoys at 4 locations in Balochistan  

Pakistani military forces came under a series of coordinated attacks in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, with reports of multiple explosions and heavy gunfire in various areas of the city, according to reports.

The latest development comes at a time when Pakistan is getting hammered by the India from air, water and land.

In the first incident, unidentified gunmen launched an assault on the headquarters of the Frontier Corps (FC). Witnesses reported several loud explosions followed by an intense exchange of gunfire between the assailants and security personnel.

A second attack was reported at the Captain Safar Khan Check Post on Qambarani Road in the Jangal Bagh area. According to sources, at least two powerful explosions were heard during the incident.

In a separate incident, another security post on Karani Road in the Hazara Town area was also targeted. The exact nature of this attack and potential casualties remain unconfirmed at this time.

Additionally, gunmen are said to have targeted an Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) camp located near Arif Gali, in the vicinity of Borma Hotel. Details of the assault are still emerging.

Earlier, authorities have confirmed that one person was injured and three others injured in an explosion in Spinny road.

Meanwhile, India has begun a counterattack on Pakistan following a series of attempted drone and missile strikes that were thwarted by the Indian defence system late Thursday. Government sources confirmed that India has fired missiles towards Pakistan. India has hit Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot, and Karachi. A complete blackout has been reported from across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

An airborne early warning and control aircraft (AWACS) of the Pakistan Air Force was shot down inside Pakistan’s Punjab province. According to sources, three Pakistani fighter jets were also brought down —one of them near Pokhran’s Lathi in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Amid escalations with Pakistan, India has launched a major attack at Karachi Port. Explosions have been heard in the southern Pakistan city of Karachi near the port, according to several news reports.

It is the first time after 1971, the Indian Navy opened front against Pakistan. The Navy has reportedly launched missile strikes on key Pakistani naval bases, causing major destruction and panic along Pakistan’s coastline.