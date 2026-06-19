‘RETURNS’: Former Army officer reminds US what it gets from billions sent to Israel

A sharp warning from US Vice President JD Vance has ignited a fierce criticism over American military assistance to Israel, drawing a forceful counterargument from a leading US military analyst who contends that Washington receives far more than it gives.
The friction began when Vance publicly reminded Israeli critics attacking a US-brokered deal with Iran that American taxpayers heavily subsidise Israel's defense. In response, John W Spencer, a retired US Army officer and prominent urban warfare expert, dismantled the perception of aid as a one-way financial transfer.
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Spencer argues that the partnership is a highly lucrative, long-term strategic investment delivering critical intelligence, technological breakthroughs, and regional security benefits that directly safeguard American interests.
'RETURNS' on American investment
To detail exactly how Washington benefits, Spencer utilized the acronym "RETURNS" to break down the strategic, economic, and military yields of the alliance:
Vance’s warning to Israeli critics
The debate underscores growing political friction. While defending a US-brokered agreement aimed at ending the recent conflict with Iran, Vice President Vance openly criticised Israeli officials who had lambasted the deal, reminding them that President Donald Trump remains Israel's strongest global ally.
"My message to them would be twofold. No 1: Donald J Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time," Vance said.
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Vance further emphasised the dependency of Israel's defense grid on Washington, pointing out that two-thirds of the defensive weapons protecting Israel had been "built by American hands and paid for by American tax dollars."
The US currently provides Israel with approximately $4 billion in military assistance annually, with negotiations currently underway for a new aid package. While critics continue to question the scale of this funding, Spencer maintains that the strategic returns generated by the alliance far exceed its financial cost.