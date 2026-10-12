Riyadh airport hit again: 14 dead, over 300 injured in attacks; US issues warning to American airlines

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Saudi authorities reported that Sunday’s attack resulted in one death and 11 injuries, leading to total casualties to 14 people and injuring over 300 people. The coalition also intercepted a missile near Riyadh and said a projectile fell near King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, which was also claimed by the Houthis as a target.

Moment Of Attack At King Khalid Airport Caught On CCTV #Riyadh #SaudiArabia #RiyadhAirport #KingKhalidAirport #CCTV #AirportAttack #BreakingNews #Houthis #MiddleEast #WorldNews https://t.co/5FBp7KIKH4 — Business Today (@business_today) October 12, 2026

The FAA advisory, valid until December 10, cited threats related to ongoing military activity and interference with navigation systems. It warned that risks could affect aircraft at all altitudes during overflights, arrivals, and departures. The notice applies to US-registered aircraft.

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Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Riyadh said, “The US Mission is aware of attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 and strongly recommends all US citizens avoid this airport and surrounding areas. US government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization to use the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, as well as the airports in Jeddah and Dammam. Please take extreme caution when using all major airports in Saudi Arabia.”

Riyadh airport remains closed to flights until at least 5 pm EDT on Monday. Delta Air Lines plans to start direct flights from Atlanta to Riyadh on October 23, with safety being a key factor in the decision to proceed.

Security Alert: U.S. Mission Saudi Arabia (October 11, 2026) The U.S. Mission is aware of attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 and strongly recommends all U.S. citizens avoid this airport and surrounding areas. U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization to use the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, as well as the airports in Jeddah and Dammam. Please take extreme caution when using all major airports in Saudi Arabia. U.S. citizens should be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions. We recommend checking your flight departure status directly with the airline and with the airport. U.S. Government Employee Travel Restrictions U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization to use the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, as well as the airports in Jeddah and Dammam. U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia are not allowed to travel within 20 miles of the Yemen border due to safety risks and need special authorization for travel to the provinces of Jizan, Asir, Najran, and the cities of Qatif, Yanbu, and Taif. Read more: https://t.co/6J75oUQWnZ — U.S. Embassy Riyadh (@USAinKSA) October 11, 2026

Saturday’s strike disrupted airport travel, forced Riyadh’s financial hub to shift to remote work, and led executives from BP and Shell to withdraw from a major energy event in the city. The UK government has advised against all but essential travel to Jeddah, Dammam, and all Saudi airports except Medina.

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Despite the attacks, the 25th World Petroleum Congress and related events are expected to continue through October 15. Riyadh is also set to host the Future Investment Initiative from October 26, with organisers assuring comprehensive security arrangements for delegates.

The Houthis have been fighting the Saudi-led coalition since seizing Sanaa in 2014. The recent attacks come less than a week after Saudi-backed forces in Yemen launched a campaign to retake Houthi-held areas.