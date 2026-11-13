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Gold, silver prices on November 13: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Gold, silver prices on November 13: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

 Silver’s uninterrupted 2025 bull run has hit a wall, with the metal surrendering more than half of its gains as surging crude oil prices and persistent inflation fears fuel expectations of further US interest rate hikes.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 10:41 AM IST
Gold, silver prices on November 13: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesHigher interest rates remain a headwind for non-yielding gold, with markets also watching global economic risks and rising geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region.

Prices of precious metals remained largely stable on November 13 across 24-carat, 22-carat, and 18-carat purities amid a healthy festive demand with shoppers stepping up with their Diwali buys. Benchmark gold rates stand at ₹1,37,760 per 10 gm while silver continued its slip from the ₹2-lakh mark trading at ₹1,79,660 per kg. Silver’s uninterrupted 2025 bull run has hit a wall, with the metal surrendering more than half of its gains as surging crude oil prices and persistent inflation fears fuel expectations of further US interest rate hikes.

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On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up by 0.69% at ₹1,36,820 per 10 gm, whereas silver rose by 0.06% at around ₹1,79,560 per kg at the time of writing this story.

Higher interest rates remain a headwind for non-yielding gold, with markets also watching global economic risks and rising geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region.

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In the physical retail market, gold is primarily bought in 24-karat and 22-karat options. While 24-karat represents pure gold, 22-karat remains the preferred choice for crafting ornaments because the mixed alloys deliver greater durability.

Prices in India remain anchored by international spot bullion trends, USD/INR currency dynamics, and anticipatory retail demand ahead of peak festival shopping.

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The rates quoted in benchmark tables and store listings reflect base bullion prices. Retail gold purchases in India attract a standard 3% GST on the value of the metal, plus a separate 5% GST on the jewellery making charges. Import duties and local transport surcharges also influence regional price variations across states.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,37,180 ₹1,25,748
Mumbai ₹1,37,510 ₹1,26,051
Bengaluru ₹1,37,620 ₹1,26,152
Kolkata ₹1,37,380 ₹1,25,932
Hyderabad ₹1,37,780 ₹1,26,298
Chennai ₹1,39,960 ₹1,26,463

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹17,898
₹1,78,980
Mumbai ₹17,934

₹1,79,340
Bengaluru ₹17,948 ₹1,79,480
Kolkata ₹17,914
₹1,79,140
Hyderabad ₹17,966 ₹1,79,660
Chennai ₹17,990 ₹1,79,900

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Leading retail chains kept prices relatively unchanged on November 13, 2026.  Major brands like Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoted 22K gold ₹12,695 per gram across most states. Tanishq listed its 22K gold rate at ₹12,865 per gram. For 24-carat gold, Malabar quoted ₹13,849 per gram, while Tanishq stood at ₹14,035 per gram.

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Minor retail rate disparities across brands stem from store-level pricing structures, inventory acquisition costs, and regional logistics, even as global commodity trends determine overall market direction.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 12,695
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 12,695
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 13,849
Tanishq 22K 12,865
Tanishq 24K* 14,035

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

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Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 12,695
Delhi 12,695
Gujarat 12,695
Karnataka 12,695
Kerala 12,695
Maharashtra 12,695
Odisha 12,695
Punjab 12,695
Tamil Nadu 12,695

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Nov 13, 2026 10:41 AM IST
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