Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Lasting peace can be achieved this year,’ says Zelenskyy amid ceasefire talks

Amid talks of a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that “lasting peace can be achieved this year”. The Ukrainian President said he had a “positive, very substantive, and frank conversation” with US President Donald Trump on ending the war and achieving peace.

This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin, after a lengthy conversation with Trump, agreed to a temporary halt on attacks targeting Ukrainian energy facilities, while also declining to endorse a full 30-day ceasefire.

Related Articles

Zelenskyy said this is a step Ukraine supports, as well as the US’ proposal for an unconditional ceasefire on the frontline. “We will continue working to make this happen. We believe that such steps are necessary to create the possibility for a comprehensive peace agreement to be prepared during the ceasefire,” it said.

The two leaders also discussed the state of Ukraine’s air defence, the situation in the Kursk region, the release of POWs and the return of Ukrainian children taken by the Russian forces.

“I stressed that Ukrainians want peace, which is why Ukraine accepted the proposal for an unconditional ceasefire,” he said.

I had a positive, very substantive, and frank conversation with President of the United States Donald Trump @POTUS. I thanked him for a good and productive start to the work of the Ukrainian and American teams in Jeddah on March 11—this meeting of the teams significantly helped… pic.twitter.com/JFBd5EeIkg — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 19, 2025

Despite the agreement on a limited ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, implementation challenges persist, with both nations accusing each other of ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure. The complexity of defining which types of infrastructure should be protected under the ceasefire remains a contentious issue.

While the White House's interpretation includes "energy and infrastructure," the Kremlin's view is limited to "energy infrastructure." Zelenskyy advocates for the protection of railways and ports, illustrating the nuanced nature of these negotiations. This situation underscores the difficulty in reaching a consensus on the exact terms and conditions of the ceasefire.

Putin has continued to impose conditions on a peace deal that Kyiv opposes. Zelenskyy has rejected any conditions that would halt the provision of military aid or intelligence from Western allies, emphasising the necessity of ongoing support for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that a "lasting ceasefire" is being planned, marking a significant step towards peace. She emphasized that the two sides have never been closer to reaching an agreement. Leavitt stated, "Right now, we're at a partial ceasefire. The President is sending his skilled team to Saudi Arabia later this week to continue efforts for peace in this conflict."