Hajj without a permit? Saudi Arabia may fine, deport and ban violators

Saudi Arabia has introduced stringent penalties for residents and visitors attempting to perform Hajj without an official permit, signalling a tighter regulatory approach ahead of Hajj 1447 AH. The move is aimed at managing crowd density and improving safety during one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, which draws millions of pilgrims annually.

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The Ministry of Interior has announced that individuals caught performing or attempting Hajj without valid authorisation could face fines of up to SAR 20,000. For foreign residents, violations may also lead to deportation and a ban on re-entering the Kingdom for up to 10 years. The stricter enforcement follows concerns from previous Hajj seasons, where overcrowding and extreme heat conditions posed serious risks to pilgrims.

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Under the revised rules, only those with officially approved Hajj permits will be allowed entry into Makkah and other designated holy sites. This requirement applies to all pilgrims, including residents within Saudi Arabia. Authorities clarified that the restrictions will be in force from the first day of Dhu Al Qi’dah until the 14th of Dhu Al Hijjah. During this period, individuals holding visit visas are prohibited from entering or staying in Makkah unless they possess valid Hajj authorisation.

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The crackdown extends beyond unauthorised pilgrims to include those facilitating such violations. Individuals or entities found transporting, housing, or assisting illegal pilgrims could face fines of up to SAR 100,000. Penalties may escalate depending on the number of offenders involved. This applies to travel agencies, accommodation providers, vehicle owners, and even individuals offering shelter to violators. Authorities have also warned that vehicles used in such activities may be confiscated following legal proceedings.

In addition, Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended Umrah permits via the Nusuk platform during the Hajj season to prevent overlap and ensure that infrastructure and services remain dedicated to Hajj pilgrims.

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Officials have urged citizens, residents, and all visa holders to strictly adhere to the regulations. The Ministry has also encouraged the public to report violations through designated emergency numbers, including 911 in major regions and 999 elsewhere. Enforcement efforts are already underway, with authorities recently arresting an individual in Makkah for allegedly promoting fake Hajj permits on social media.

The “No Hajj Without a Permit” campaign reflects Saudi Arabia’s broader push to streamline pilgrimage management. Authorities are increasingly relying on digital permit systems, surveillance tools, and tighter visa controls as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy to modernise religious tourism.

Officials emphasise that these measures are not merely punitive but are essential to ensuring safer, more organised pilgrimages. With global demand for Hajj continuing to rise, Saudi Arabia is focusing on controlled access and improved crowd management to minimise risks and enhance the overall pilgrim experience.

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